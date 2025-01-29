Tata Steel becomes 'India's 1st' to develop hydrogen transportation pipes

Tata Steel has claimed that it is the first Indian company to develop pipes designed for transporting hydrogen, marking an important step in India’s clean energy efforts.

The company’s hydrogen-compliant API X65 pipes were processed at Tata Steel’s Khopoli plant using steel produced at its Kalinganagar facility. In a press release, the company said these pipes meet all critical requirements for hydrogen transportation.

Developed entirely in-house

Tata Steel handled the entire process, from designing and manufacturing the hot-rolled steel to producing the pipes, demonstrating its capability in building essential energy infrastructure.

In 2024, Tata Steel became the first Indian steel company to manufacture hot-rolled steel for gaseous hydrogen transportation, further strengthening its position in the sector.

ALSO READ: Adani Power Q3 results: Net profit up 12% at Rs 3,057 crore, QIP approved “The hydrogen qualification tests were conducted at RINA-CSM S.p.A in Italy, a recognised agency for hydrogen-related testing and certification,” the company said.

Supporting India's National Hydrogen Mission

The newly developed pipes can transport 100 per cent pure gaseous hydrogen under high pressure (100 bar).

Also Read

Commenting on the achievement, Prabhat Kumar, Vice-President - Marketing & Sales (Flat Products) at Tata Steel, said, "Tata Steel has always been at the forefront of developing advanced steel grades. The successful testing of these ERW pipes highlights our ability to support the energy sector. We are proud to contribute to India’s National Hydrogen Mission, which is a key part of the country’s clean energy transition."

He added that Tata Steel is ready to meet both domestic and global demand for specialised steel pipes used in hydrogen transportation.

ALSO READ: Adani, JSW, investors eye Arshiya Ltd's assets amid insolvency process India’s National Hydrogen Mission aims to produce at least 5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of Green Hydrogen annually by 2030, with the potential to reach 10 MMT per annum to meet export demands. This would require significant investment in generation and transportation infrastructure.

The demand for hydrogen-compliant steel is expected to rise from 2026-27, with a projected total requirement of 350,000 tonnes of steel over the next five to seven years. While multiple methods exist for transporting hydrogen, steel pipelines are considered one of the most cost-effective solutions for large-scale distribution.