LTTS signs $80 million multi-year deal with US-based manufacturer

Engineering and technology services firm L&T Technology Services announced that it has bagged a multiyear, $80 million deal from a US-based manufacturer of industrial products and solutions.

This strategic partnership will accelerate the client’s digital transformation through the integration of advanced technologies, including connected products and the digital thread, paving the way for greater innovation at scale.

This new deal win in the sustainability segment will see LTTS establish a dedicated Center of Excellence (CoE) in India, which will act as a global innovation hub enabling the client to focus on digital transformation and comprehensive product lifecycle management (PLM).

This initiative is designed not only to support the client’s transformation journey but also to enable the expansion of their global footprint, particularly in new age and digital technologies that are redefining industries worldwide, said the company in a statement.

Amit Chadha, CEO & Managing Director of L&T Technology Services and Nasscom Executive Council Member, said, “This engagement is a testament to LTTS’ ability to drive sustainable end-to-end digital transformation for global leaders. By combining AI-powered insights, digitally connected solutions, business-driven automation and our deep engineering expertise, we aim to enable the client to bring high-quality products to market faster, ultimately delivering greater value to their customers.”

Post the third quarter of FY25, the company has guided for a near 10 per cent revenue growth in constant currency for FY25. The company had the highest ever deal booking TCV aided by eight large deals across segments -- one $50 million, two $35 million, two $25 million, and three $10 million deal.