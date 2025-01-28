Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel expects stable realisations in India for March quarter

Tata Steel expects stable realisations in India for March quarter

Tata Steel, on the European front, anticipates lower realisations in both the UK and Netherlands due to annual contract renewals at the calendar year-end

Tata Steel, Tata
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Steel management projected flat realisations for the Indian market in the fourth quarter with potential upside contingent on significant changes in the upcoming Union budget or government safeguards.

However, coking coal costs in India are expected to reduce by USD10 per tonne quarter-on-quarter, providing some relief to the company, the management told analysts in a concall.

The steel industry was seeking safeguard duty against cheap imports.

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), has also started an investigation into imports of 'Non-Alloy and Alloy Steel Flat Products', used in various industries, including fabrication, pipe making, construction, capital goods, auto, tractors, bicycles, and electrical panels.

Tata Steel, on the European front, anticipates lower realisations in both the UK and Netherlands due to annual contract renewals at the calendar year-end.

In the UK, realisations are expected to decline by 60 Pound per tonne quarter-on-quarter, driven by a shift in supply mix', an increase in packaging steel supplies and a reduction in automotive supplies. Similarly, Netherlands operations are forecasted to see a comparable drop in realisations for the fourth quarter.

Also Read

Tata Steel Q3 results: Net profit down 36% to Rs 326 cr on subdued prices

Tata Steel Q3 preview: Analysts estimate losses; revenue may fall up to 7%

Tata Steel Q3 result: Net profit drops 43% to Rs 295 cr due to lower income

Q3 results Jan 27: Coal India, Tata Steel among 78 to post earnings today

Markets Today: ICICI Bank, Tata Steel Q3; FIIs; Denta Water IPO allotment

Cost trends in Europe present a mixed picture. While coking coal costs in the Netherlands are expected to decline by USD 20 per tonne, iron ore consumption costs are projected to dip marginally by USD 3-4 per tonne.

The company said its management remains focused on managing input costs and maintaining operational efficiencies across its global footprint, as it navigates a volatile steel market.

Tata Steel on Monday reported a 43.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 295.49 crore for the quarter ended on December 31, 2024, due to lower income. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 522.14 crore in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Fidelity International doubles office space to 50,000 sq ft in Bengaluru

JSW Infra Q3FY25 results: Net profit grows 31% amid higher cargo volumes

Union Bank's credit to grow at lower end of guidance band: MD & CEO

Boeing CEO Ortberg signals portfolio review following $14 bn cash drain

No 1 position in Indian two-wheeler market is within sight: Honda

Topics :Tata Steel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story