Coforge announces $2.35 billion acquisition of US-based AI firm Encora

Tech service provider Coforge on Friday said that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire Encora, a United States-based firm that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven engineering services.

The Noida-headquartered company will buy Encora from private equity investors Advent International and Warburg Pincus in a transaction valued at $2.35 billion.

Coforge said the acquisition will be financed through a preferential issue of equity shares worth about $1.89 billion, following which Encora’s shareholders are expected to own around 20 per cent of Coforge’s expanded share capital.

Encora, founded in Silicon Valley, provides AI-driven engineering services to Fortune 1000 enterprises and digital-native companies, operating across AI, cloud and data, Coforge said in a BSE filing.

Encora's estimated revenue for the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) stands at $600 million, with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of about 19 per cent, it added. “The Encora acquisition is a defining moment for our organisation. It establishes a scaled AI-led engineering capability moat for the firm underpinned by capabilities to help create enterprise data cores and cloud foundations purpose-built for AI,” said Sudhir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) and executive director of Coforge. Post-acquisition, the combined entity is expected to have annual revenues of $2.5 billion, with AI-led engineering, data and cloud services alone likely to deliver $2 billion revenue in FY27, Coforge said.