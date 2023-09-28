Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel inks pact with IOCL to further reduce carbon footprint

Tata Steel inks pact with IOCL to further reduce carbon footprint

The agreement encompasses LPG supply, installation of LPG facilities, and the operation and maintenance of the same at the company's Ferro Alloys Plants in Gopalpur of Ganjam

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2023 | 11:18 PM IST
Tata Steel on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with Indian Oil Corporation Limited and its business associate to further reduce carbon footprint at its Ferro Alloys plant.

The agreement encompasses LPG supply, installation of LPG facilities, and the operation and maintenance of the same at the company's Ferro Alloys Plants in Gopalpur of Ganjam and Athagarh of Cuttack districts in Odisha, the steel major said in a statement.

Tata Steel has decided to transition from Furnace Oil and High-Speed Diesel to a more sustainable fuel option - Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) in response to the pressing environmental concerns and the global imperative to reduce carbon emissions.

This eco-friendly move is expected to bring about a considerable reduction in carbon emissions, it said.

Tata Steel's Ferro Alloys and Minerals Division Executive-In-Charge Pankaj Satija said, "The agreement, which is a part of our sustainability initiatives, will help us in reducing the carbon footprint at our plants. We will continue our commitment towards decarbonisation and endeavour for a greener future.

Topics :Tata SteelCarbon emissionsSteel producers

First Published: Sep 28 2023 | 11:18 PM IST

