Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel's crude steel production rises 6% to 5.68 mn tonnes in Q3FY25

Tata Steel's crude steel production rises 6% to 5.68 mn tonnes in Q3FY25

Deliveries in India reached 5.29 MT for the third quarter, up 8.4 per cent year-on-year, due to steady sales in the domestic market and strategic presence in exports

Tata Steel is strengthening its new cold rolling milling (CRM) complex in Kalinganagar, Odisha, to serve domestic and world markets and maintain its leadership position in automotive steel, said a senior executive.
Tata Steel group is a leading global steel company with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum. | Photo: Tata Steel Kalinganagar facility
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 10:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Steel major Tata Steel on Tuesday said its crude steel production in the country grew by six per cent to 5.68 million tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The company's crude steel output was 5.35 MT in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

"Tata Steel India crude steel production stood at 5.68 million tonnes. Production was up eight per cent quarter-on-quarter and six per cent year-on-year, aided by the commissioning of the five MTPA blast furnaces at Kalinganagar in September," the steel firm said in a regulatory filing.

Deliveries in India reached 5.29 MT for the third quarter, up 8.4 per cent year-on-year, due to steady sales in the domestic market and strategic presence in exports.

Tata Steel Netherlands reported liquid steel production of 1.76 million tonnes for the third quarter with deliveries at 1.53 million tonnes.

"Deliveries include volumes to UK operations of around 0.12 million tonnes. For nine months of FY25, deliveries were up 16 per cent year-on-year, primarily due to improved production," the filing said.

Also Read

Global steel cos struggling for profits, demand up in India: Tata Steel CEO

Tata Group stocks zoom up to 12% on reports of Tata Capital's Rs 15K-cr IPO

Tata Steel Netherlands faces fines of almost 27 mn euros over emissions

Tata Steel starts all-women shift at Jharkhand's Noamundi iron mine

Tata Steel engages with NMDC, OMC to secure iron ore needs for future

Tata Steel UK's output stood at zero for the quarter on account of closure of its blast furnaces in the second quarter of FY25. Deliveries dropped 12.5 per cent year-on-year to 0.56 million tonnes.

However, the company has reconfigured its supply chain to sustain customer servicing through downstream processing of purchased substrates, the filing said.

Tata Steel group is a leading global steel company with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Technologies, Telechips collaborate to make software-defined vehicles

Chinese tech giants Tencent, CATL protest US listings as army-linked cos

Carlyle gets CCI nod to acquire 68.9% stake in Roop Automotives Ltd

Billion-dollar potential: Haldiram's snack empire attracts global interest

MRPL signs MoU with ISPRL to utilise underground caverns for crude storage

Topics :Tata Steelsteel productionSteel sector

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story