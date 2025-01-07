Tata Steel's crude steel production rises 6% to 5.68 mn tonnes in Q3FY25

Steel major Tata Steel on Tuesday said its crude steel production in the country grew by six per cent to 5.68 million tonnes in the third quarter of the current fiscal.

The company's crude steel output was 5.35 MT in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

"Tata Steel India crude steel production stood at 5.68 million tonnes. Production was up eight per cent quarter-on-quarter and six per cent year-on-year, aided by the commissioning of the five MTPA blast furnaces at Kalinganagar in September," the steel firm said in a regulatory filing.

Deliveries in India reached 5.29 MT for the third quarter, up 8.4 per cent year-on-year, due to steady sales in the domestic market and strategic presence in exports.

Tata Steel Netherlands reported liquid steel production of 1.76 million tonnes for the third quarter with deliveries at 1.53 million tonnes.

"Deliveries include volumes to UK operations of around 0.12 million tonnes. For nine months of FY25, deliveries were up 16 per cent year-on-year, primarily due to improved production," the filing said.

Tata Steel UK's output stood at zero for the quarter on account of closure of its blast furnaces in the second quarter of FY25. Deliveries dropped 12.5 per cent year-on-year to 0.56 million tonnes.

However, the company has reconfigured its supply chain to sustain customer servicing through downstream processing of purchased substrates, the filing said.

Tata Steel group is a leading global steel company with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.