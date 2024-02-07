Tata Steel, South East Railway join hands to develop sustainable infra

Private steel major Tata Steel on Wednesday said it will jointly work with South Eastern Railway (SER) to develop sustainable rail infrastructure by utilising its slag-based aggregates.

A deliberation on the project execution was held between officials of the SER and Tata Steel, the company said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Utilisation of sustainable alternatives is the need of the hour, and it will also help in conserving the ecology, SER General Manager Anil Kumar Mishra said at the event on Tuesday.

Tata Aggreto, a greener substitute of natural aggregates used in road construction, and Tata Nirman, used as a raw material in manufacturing of fly ash bricks and cement making, will be used in construction of blanketing layers in railway tracks.

During the deliberation, Rajeev Shrivastava, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) apprised participants of the plan chalked out to strengthen the rail infrastructure by the Ministry of Railways.

In the endeavour to transform steel slag into sustainable aggregates, Tata Steel has set-up a an accelerated weathering facility for processing LD slag through steam ageing.

The use of slag-based manufactured aggregates helps in the preservation of biodiversity by reducing the need for mining of natural aggregates and eliminates the requirement of transportation of aggregates across large distances, the statement said.