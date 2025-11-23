US court upholds $194 mn damages against TCS in DXC trade secrets case

India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued an adverse ruling on November 21, confirming the District Court’s decision on damages in the case filed by DXC Technology Company (formerly Computer Sciences Corporation).

In 2024, a US District Court had imposed $194 million in damages on TCS after finding the company liable for misappropriation of trade secrets.

What did TCS say in its latest regulatory filing?

In its November 22 regulatory filing, TCS stated: “We wish to intimate you that the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has issued an adverse ruling on November 21, 2025 (evening US time), in the above matter and confirmed the District Court decision on damages.”

The company added that the Appeals Court has vacated the previously granted injunction and directed the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, to reassess the injunction order. How much is TCS liable to pay? According to TCS’s June 14, 2024 regulatory filing, the US District Court had ruled that the company is liable for a total of $194.2 million, comprising: $56,151,583 in compensatory damages

$112,303,166 in exemplary damages

$25,773,576.60 in prejudgment interest What is the case about? The case was filed in 2019 by Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), which subsequently merged with DXC Technology. CSC alleged that TCS misused its software after it was licensed to a Transamerica subsidiary. $194.2 million, comprising: