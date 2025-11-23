Home / Companies / News / US court upholds $194 mn damages against TCS in DXC trade secrets case

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld $194 million in damages against TCS in the DXC trade secrets case, even as it vacated an earlier injunction and sent it back for reassessment

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services
TCS said it is evaluating various options, including seeking a review and appeal before the appropriate courts.
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 9:20 AM IST
India’s largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued an adverse ruling on November 21, confirming the District Court’s decision on damages in the case filed by DXC Technology Company (formerly Computer Sciences Corporation).
 
In 2024, a US District Court had imposed $194 million in damages on TCS after finding the company liable for misappropriation of trade secrets.
 
What did TCS say in its latest regulatory filing? 
In its November 22 regulatory filing, TCS stated: “We wish to intimate you that the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has issued an adverse ruling on November 21, 2025 (evening US time), in the above matter and confirmed the District Court decision on damages.”
 
The company added that the Appeals Court has vacated the previously granted injunction and directed the United States District Court, Northern District of Texas, Dallas Division, to reassess the injunction order.
 
How much is TCS liable to pay? 
According to TCS’s June 14, 2024 regulatory filing, the US District Court had ruled that the company is liable for a total of
$194.2 million, comprising: 
  • $56,151,583 in compensatory damages
  • $112,303,166 in exemplary damages
  • $25,773,576.60 in prejudgment interest
 
What is the case about? 
The case was filed in 2019 by Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), which subsequently merged with DXC Technology. CSC alleged that TCS misused its software after it was licensed to a Transamerica subsidiary.
 
The suit alleged TCS exploited software access granted to Transamerica employees who moved to TCS as part of a $2 billion deal, enabling TCS to build a competing insurance platform.
 
What are TCS’s next steps? 
TCS said it is evaluating various options, including seeking a review and appeal before the appropriate courts, and intends to vigorously defend its position.
 
The company added that necessary provisions relating to the matter will be made in its books in accordance with applicable accounting standards.
 

First Published: Nov 23 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

