Sagarmala Finance Corp to raise ₹8,000 crore to boost maritime sector

Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited (SMFCL) will raise Rs 8,000 crore in the current financial year from banks, financial institutions and through bonds to further boost the maritime prowess of the nation.

SMFCL, formerly known as Sagarmala Development Company Limited, is India's first maritime sector-specific Non-Banking Financial Company.

It was formally registered as an NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on June 19, 2025.

SMFCL in a statement said in a recently held annual general meeting , the board approved a proposal to raise ₹8,000 crore in the current financial year. It also approved the overall borrowing limit of Rs 25,000 crore.