TCS extends partnership with Norway's DNB Bank ASA for five years

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that its partnership with DNB Bank ASA, Norway’s largest financial services group, has been extended for an additional five years.

Under the renewed partnership, TCS will continue as DNB's strategic partner, supporting the bank’s digital modernisation journey while enhancing cost efficiency targets. In addition, TCS will deploy next-generation technology for DNB’s modernisation initiatives by maintaining and developing new applications, strengthening security capabilities, and providing insights on next-generation technologies, including AI and quantum computing.

Elin Sandnes, group executive vice-president, technology and services, DNB, said, “We are very pleased with the decision to continue our partnership with TCS for an additional five years. We already have a longstanding and proven relationship where TCS has helped enable some of our biggest transformations and innovations over the past 12 years. We look forward to seeing what we can achieve together in the future.”

Over the past 12 years, TCS has partnered in DNB’s innovation and transformation journey, delivering a wide range of digital solutions. Key highlights include the development and launch of DNB’s peer-to-peer mobile payment solution and solidifying its position as a leader in the competitive mobile payments space. TCS has also developed a variety of digital products for DNB while maintaining secure and stable operations.

TCS’ Sahyadri Park campus in Pune, India, will support critical services for the bank. Shankar Narayanan, president, banking and financial services, TCS, said, “We look forward to entering an exciting new chapter in our collaboration with DNB.”

TCS has had a presence in Norway for 30 years. Currently, over 20,000 TCS employees support leading enterprises in the Nordics, driving growth for some of the region’s top multinationals in sectors such as banking, financial services, insurance, telecom, and hi-tech.