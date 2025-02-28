Microsoft to retire Skype in May 2025, shifts focus to Microsoft Teams

Microsoft will retire its calling and messaging service Skype to focus on Microsoft Teams after 21 years of successful run. Skype will be available till May 5 this year. With this Microsoft will be focusing on Microsoft Teams (free) as the communication and collaboration hub.

The company in a blog post said that in the coming days they will roll out the ability for Skype users to sign into Teams (free) on any supported device using their Skype credentials, starting Friday with those who are part of both the Teams and Skype Insider programs.

Microsoft had acquired Skype about 14-years back, in 2011 in an all cash deal of $8.5 billion.

For those who do not prefer to migrate to Teams, Microsoft is allowing export of their data including chats, contacts and call history.

“The way we communicate has evolved significantly over the years. From instant messaging to video calls, technology has continuously transformed how we connect with each other,” said Jeff Teper, president, collaborative apps and platforms in a blog.

According to data from Statista as of March 2024, India accounts for around 4.55 per cent of Skype’s user base.

With Teams, users have access to many of the same core features they use in Skype, such as one-on-one calls and group calls, messaging, and file sharing, said the blog. Additionally, Teams offers enhanced features like hosting meetings, managing calendars, and building and joining communities for free.

“Hundreds of millions of people already use Teams as their hub for teamwork, helping them stay connected and engaged at work, school, and at home. In the past two years, the number of minutes spent in meetings by consumer users of Teams has grown 4X, reflecting the value Teams brings to everyday communication and collaboration,” said the blog.