ServiceNow sees India as fastest-growing market, bets on agentic AI

ServiceNow, which provides AI-powered software solutions to enterprises, said India is one of its fastest-growing markets outside the US as clients across financial services, telecom, and healthcare try to automate sizable portions of their business to improve efficiency and lower costs.

The company describes India as one of the “high-growth markets,” besides Mexico and Brazil, where it is also working with various public sector enterprises (PSUs) and government agencies that seek to automate government-to-citizen services.

“India is the fastest-growing market for us globally, with a double-digit growth rate,” Amit Zavery, president, chief product and operations officer, told Business Standard, adding that he expects the country to become the biggest in Asia-Pacific soon.

Almost 20 per cent, or more than 5,200 employees, of the company’s workforce is based out of its engineering centres in Bangalore and Hyderabad, with 40 per cent of the product engineering work being done out of the country.

“A lot of work being done out of our India centres is on agentic AI. For example, AI studios that help customers build AI agents easily with low-code tools. A significant part of that engineering and design is from here. Besides this, cybersecurity, incident management, and improving user experience are also areas that engineers here are engaged in,” Zavery, who previously headed Google Cloud, said.

ServiceNow is betting big on agentic AI as the next area of growth as it makes that technology a core part of its platform, which improves efficiency, predictability, and real-time decision support. Agentic AI, where agents take up a large part of human operations, is expected to be the next big technology frontier, with a market size of about $47 billion by 2030, up from $5 billion last year.

Also Read

However, experts say that enterprises are still wary of adopting generative AI (GenAI) and agentic AI as returns on investment remain uncertain and structural changes within an organisation take time. Zavery does not see that as an impediment.

“What our customers see with agentic AI is a game changer in terms of automation, predictability, efficiency, accuracy, and customer experience. Fifty per cent of our customers globally want to be in AI mode this year. While GenAI is just a productivity gain for individual employees, agentic AI is for enterprises. That is why we see large amounts of implementations starting to happen. It is an evolution of what people were doing before, which is a large language model (LLM) wrapper, to enterprise automation, so we do not see barriers in demand. One has to pick the right use cases to demonstrate what the value will be.”

For example, Zavery said, legal is a great beneficiary of GenAI and agentic AI when it comes to contract management and reviewing contracts faster. ServiceNow, whose clients include Infosys and Cognizant, works with Visa on the payments company’s fraud detection and dispute management process. Whenever Visa has a dispute pertaining to credit card charges with its users, ServiceNow uses AI to determine whether the claims are valid, thus automating the workflow.