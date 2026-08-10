TCS flags alleged employee data exposure, says customer systems unaffected

India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) said it received threat-intelligence alerts alleging possible breach of certain employee information. Investigations, however, confirmed that there was no credible evidence of a breach of TCS systems or customer environments.

“The information referenced appears to be more than four years old and limited to basic employee information. There is no indication that customer data, customer systems, or TCS operational systems have been impacted,” the company said in a filing with the BSE.

TCS said the attacker claimed to have used password spraying and multi-factor authentication (MFA) fatigue as the attack vectors. It added that it has had strong safeguards in place against such techniques for more than two years.