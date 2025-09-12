TCS inks pact with C-DAC to develop India's sovereign cloud ecosystem

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said it has signed a pact with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to drive and scale the development of India's sovereign cloud ecosystem.

The collaboration will focus on research to develop indigenous technologies and deliver scalable, AI-enabled cloud platforms that align with India's data localisation mandates and support the digitisation of critical public sector services, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The collaboration with C-DAC, India's premier R&D institution under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will develop and integrate indigenous innovations into TCS' sovereign cloud stack. This move will support the secure and compliant hosting of critical government applications, including e-Sanjeevani, Dial 112, and workloads from central ministries," it said.