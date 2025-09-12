Home / Companies / News / TCS inks pact with C-DAC to develop India's sovereign cloud ecosystem

TCS inks pact with C-DAC to develop India's sovereign cloud ecosystem

The collaboration will focus on research to develop indigenous technologies and deliver scalable

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services
The partnership will enable faster enterprise adoption by improving security, compliance, and performance across key sectors.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said it has signed a pact with the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) to drive and scale the development of India's sovereign cloud ecosystem.

The collaboration will focus on research to develop indigenous technologies and deliver scalable, AI-enabled cloud platforms that align with India's data localisation mandates and support the digitisation of critical public sector services, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The collaboration with C-DAC, India's premier R&D institution under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will develop and integrate indigenous innovations into TCS' sovereign cloud stack. This move will support the secure and compliant hosting of critical government applications, including e-Sanjeevani, Dial 112, and workloads from central ministries," it said.

The partnership will enable faster enterprise adoption by improving security, compliance, and performance across key sectors such as healthcare, defence, smart cities, and BFSI.

It aims to reduce dependence on global hyperscalers by creating a future-ready sovereign cloud ecosystem based on OpenStack and indigenous technologies.

Through joint initiatives and public sector engagement, TCS and C-DAC aim to establish sovereign cloud platforms as the primary choice for digital transformation initiatives in India.

"By collaborating with C-DAC, we are combining indigenous R&D, public sector infrastructure, and TCS's enterprise expertise to deliver secure, scalable, and future-ready cloud platforms tailored to the needs of a digitally empowered India," Girish Ramachandran, President - Growth Markets at TCS, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TCSTata Consultancy ServicesCloud computing

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

