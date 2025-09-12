Coal India to enhance workers' ex-gratia to ₹25 lakh from Sept 17: Minister

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday announced that the country's largest miner CIL has decided to enhance workers' ex gratia in case of a mine accident to Rs 25 lakh from the existing Rs 15 lakh.

In a historic step, Coal India Ltd will introduce uniforms for all its employees, including the chairman and managing director, for the first time after the country's Independence.

"Coal India has decided to enhance workers' ex-gratia (in case of mine accident) to Rs 25 lakh from the present 15 lakh from September 17, which is Vishwakarma Diwas and also coincides with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Reddy said, addressing the media here.

He also said, "In another major decision, post Independence Coal India has decided for the first time to introduce uniforms for workers, officials and CMDs of its PSUs besides employees of MDOs from September 17 to ensure a culture of discipline and unity." ALSO READ: GST rate cut boosts Coal India's efforts to cut costly fuel imports Coal India Chairman and Managing Director PM Prasad was also present on the occasion. Reddy said that Coal India will provide additional (accidental) insurance of Rs 1 crore for its employees from September 17 and Rs 40 lakh for contractual workers. Asserting that India is committed to decrease dependence on coal imports, the minister said the government had saved Rs 60,000 crore by cutting dry-fuel imports last year.