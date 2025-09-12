Home / Companies / News / FSIB picks Ravi Ranjan to succeed Vinay Tonse as SBI Managing Director

FSIB picks Ravi Ranjan to succeed Vinay Tonse as SBI Managing Director

Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed nine candidates on September 11, 2025, for the position of Managing Director (MD) in SBI, the Bureau said in a statement

SBI, State Bank Of India
Ranjan, currently Deputy Managing Director, would replace Managing Director Vinay M Tonse, who would complete his term on November 30, 2025 (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, has recommended Ravi Ranjan for the position of managing director of State Bank of India (SBI).

Ranjan, currently Deputy Managing Director, would replace Managing Director Vinay M Tonse, who would complete his term on November 30, 2025.

Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed nine candidates on September 11, 2025, for the position of Managing Director (MD) in SBI, the Bureau said in a statement.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Ravi Ranjan for the position of MD in SBI," it said.

The SBI board is headed by Chairman, assisted by four managing directors.

The final decision on FSIB's recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FSIB is headed by former Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), Bhanu Pratap Sharma.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former chairman and MD of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal, and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's manufacturing future bright; policy stability key: Maruti Suzuki

Tata Trusts: Dispute among directors flares; Vice-Chair Vijay Singh exits

ITC, PepsiCo, PE giants vie for 10% stake in Balaji Wafers at ₹40,000 cr

Big boost to tractor, entry-level motorcycle tyres from GST cut: Ceat CEO

Infosys announces Rs 18,000 crore buyback, its largest in 10 years

Topics :State Bank of India YONOsbiSBI bank jobs

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story