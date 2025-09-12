FSIB picks Ravi Ranjan to succeed Vinay Tonse as SBI Managing Director

FSIB, the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, has recommended Ravi Ranjan for the position of managing director of State Bank of India (SBI).

Ranjan, currently Deputy Managing Director, would replace Managing Director Vinay M Tonse, who would complete his term on November 30, 2025.

Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) interviewed nine candidates on September 11, 2025, for the position of Managing Director (MD) in SBI, the Bureau said in a statement.

"Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends Ravi Ranjan for the position of MD in SBI," it said.