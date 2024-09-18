Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / TCS signs deal with McDonald's Philippines to digitise ops at 760 outlets

TCS signs deal with McDonald's Philippines to digitise ops at 760 outlets

Indian company will implement an advanced upgrade of McDonald's IT systems in the Philippines

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.
TCS will also integrate other SAP capabilities to ensure comprehensive data management and automation solutions tailored to GADC's needs
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 2:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services company, said on Wednesday it has signed a two-year partnership with McDonald Philippines to upgrade technology used by the fast-food chain.

The deal size was not disclosed. TCS signed the agreement with George Yaled Golden Arches Development Corporation (GADC), the master franchise holder of McDonald's in the Philippines. The partnership, TCS’ first with the fast-food chain in the Asia Pacific, will "standardise" and "digitise" IT operations of more than 760 McDonald's restaurants in the Philippines.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


TCS will implement an advanced upgrade of McDonald’s IT systems in the Philippines to the Cloud. It will upgrade GADC's IT infrastructure to enable "better insights, improved decision-making, and optimised operational performance".

“This partnership with TCS is another step in our continuous digital transformation. The implementation of SAP S/4HANA on RISE will provide us greater agility through data-driven insights, enabling us to continuously improve our customer and employee experience,” said Margot Torres, managing director at GADC, referring to a Cloud computing system.

The benefits of the upgrade include increased efficiency and optimised operating costs, digital transformation and innovation, enhanced franchisee experience driving stakeholder loyalty, improved process optimization and workforce productivity. Through the SAP Business Technology Platform, TCS will provide development and integration services for app development, automation, data analytics, and artificial intelligence.

TCS will integrate other SAP capabilities to ensure comprehensive data management and automation solutions tailored to GADC’s needs. That work will improve the fast-food chain’s financial, materials, enterprise asset and project management, sales and distribution, and user interface.

More From This Section

Reliance Infra cuts standalone external debt by 88% to ₹475 crore

India presents opportunity, world moving into Indian era: Salesforce

Samsung workers consider legal action as protests continue at Chennai plant

Reliance Infra settles Rs 235 cr debt with Edelweiss and Rs 600 cr with LIC

NCLT grants final approval for merger of TV18 and E18 into Network18


"We are excited to support Golden Arches Development Corporation in their continuous digital transformation journey. Implementing SAP S/4HANA on RISE will empower them with cuttiedge technology, ensuring McDonald’s stays ahead in the fast-evolving food service industry," said Rudy Abrahams, president and managing director, SAP Philippines.

TCS said the partnership marks its growing presence in the Philippines, where it has been since 2008. The company has more than 5,000 employees in the country and supports customers in telecom, banking and finance, real estate, and airlines.

McDonald’s is one of the world’s largest foodservice retailers with more than 42,000 locations in over 100 countries in 2023. 


 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Tata group preparing for the future, says Chairman N Chandrasekaran

Tax notices to employees are a 'discrepancy', ITRs to be reprocessed: TCS

Over 30,000 TCS workers affected by TDS errors; Tax dept sends notices

Tata electronics, TCS to develop India's first domestic chips by 2026

IT shares in demand; Coforge up 6% as Motilal Oswal upgrades stock to 'Buy'

Topics :TCSMcDonald’sPhilippines

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News