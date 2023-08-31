Home / Companies / News / Telcos face intentional fibre cuts by cable operators in Kolkata: COAI

Telcos face intentional fibre cuts by cable operators in Kolkata: COAI

The telecom industry is facing critical network downtime in the metropolis, as service providers are suffering from widespread intentional fibre cuts by local cable operators (LCOs)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Telecom tower

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 6:52 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The telecom industry is facing critical network downtime in the metropolis, as service providers are suffering from widespread intentional fibre cuts by local cable operators (LCOs) across several localities, the Cellular Operators Association of India claimed on Thursday.

Such unwarranted coercive actions from unauthorised entities to skew fair competition and limit the customers' choice of service providers, is completely unfair and unjustified, it said in a statement.

The telecom service providers (TSPs) are not even being allowed to acquire fresh connections by the LCOs, the COAI claimed.

The telecom industry is facing a critical network downtime situation in Kolkata, as the TSPs are suffering from widespread intentional fibre cuts/damage by Local Cable Operators (LCOs) across several localities within the Kolkata Municipal Corporation and surrounding non-KMC areas, which is resulting in the customers suffering due to lack of essential digital connectivity, it said.

The field team(s) of our member TSPs are also being prevented from restoration work, by being threatened/manhandled and hostilely obstructed by the LCOs, leading to exorbitant delays, which is affecting their commitment to restore connectivity within the minimum turn-around time, COAI Director General Lt Gen S P Kochhar was quoted as saying in the statement.

The association appealed to the West Bengal government and local authorities to urgently intervene and prevent such unlawful practices by the LCOs.

Also Read

8 passengers, including 6 children trapped on cable car in Pakistan

COAI bats for industrial electricity tariff rates for telecom infra

Delicensing 6 Ghz band to hamper 5G, 6G roll out in India, incur loss: COAI

BIS non-clearance halt import of viscose, polyester staple fibre

Telcom firms being mindful of service quality in 5G rollout, says COAI

Amid competition in Indian market, Royal Enfield draws future roadmap

Microsoft to stop packaging Teams and Office software in Europe

L&T makes 'asset heavy' exception for $1 billion green hydrogen play

Garena's Free Fire to return to India from Sep 5 as govt revokes ban

Aeroflex Industries shares jump 51% in debut trade on issue price of Rs 108

Topics :TelecomKolkata

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Amazon inks pact with India Post for exporters; launches digital assistant

Market regulator Sebi examined funds named by OCCRP in Adani Group probe

Election News

EX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit in Delhi: All you need to know about restrictions in the city

G20 India mobile app is a pocketbook of events leading to the summit

Economy News

India's Russian crude imports decline sharply in Aug to lowest in 7 months

McDonald's, Domino's and 200 others now face a Rs 30,000 cr tax demand

Next Story