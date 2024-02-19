Home / Companies / News / Tesla Power India planning to hire over 2,000 people across verticals

Tesla Power India planning to hire over 2,000 people across verticals

The planned recruitment drive will encompass positions across engineering, operations, sales, marketing, and support functions, providing ample job opportunities for the youth, it said in a statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 8:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Tesla Power India on Monday said it is planning to recruit over 2,000 employees across various verticals as part of its expansion plans.

The planned recruitment drive will encompass positions across engineering, operations, sales, marketing, and support functions, providing ample job opportunities for the youth, it said in a statement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The sustainable energy storage solutions provider also recently launched its refurbished battery brand ReStore. It plans to open 5,000 ReStore units by 2026 across the country.

"As we continue to expand our footprint in India, we recognise the critical role that talented individuals will play in achieving the sustainable goals through innovation. We are excited to welcome the new talent in our team and leverage their contribution to further our mission of Save Cost. Save the Environment. Save Lives," Tesla Power India Managing Director Kavinder Khurana said.

Also Read

More than 800k EVs registered between June and December 2023; up 19% YoY

No proposal to provide subsidy on import duty on EVs into India yet: Govt

Tesla may invest $2 billion for manufacturing in India but with conditions

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

India vs Australia T20s full schedule, squads, match timing, live streaming

No impact on business operations: Motilal Oswal Financial on data breach

Brokerage house Jefferies drops rating on Paytm amid uncertainties

Coal India to bid for 3 mines in critical minerals auctions in February

Whirlpool set to sell 24% of India stake for up to $451 mn via market deals

You've money to buy Go First but not to pay Credit Suisse: SC to Ajay Singh

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :TeslaTesla in India

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story