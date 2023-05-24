Home / Companies / News / Tesla to pick location for new factory by year end, says Elon Musk

Tesla to pick location for new factory by year end, says Elon Musk

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday the automaker would probably pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year.

Reuters
Tesla to pick location for new factory by year end, says Elon Musk

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 2:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Tuesday the automaker would probably pick a location for a new factory by the end of this year.

When the Wall Street Journal's Thorold Barker asked Musk at an event if India was interesting, he said, "Absolutely".

Tesla is "serious" about its plans to establish a manufacturing base in India, the country's deputy minister for technology told Reuters in an interview last week.

Tesla announced earlier this year that it would open a gigafactory in Mexico as the world's most valuable automaker pushes to expand its global output.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter and founder of several other firms, on Tuesday floated the idea of creating an educational institution that controls most of his votes, without giving details.

He said he has identified a successor to the board so that the person can run the company in "a worst case scenario". "I've told the board 'Look, if something happens to me unexpectedly, this is my recommendation for taking over,'" he said.

James Murdoch, a Tesla board director, testified in court last year that Musk has identified someone as a potential successor to head the electric carmaker at a time when investors were concerned about his distraction with Twitter. Musk recently announced a new CEO for Twitter, and said he would focus more on Tesla.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva and David Gregorio)

Also Read

Why is Tesla so confused about Indian market? Challenges and opportunities

Tesla recalls 1.1 million electric cars from China over braking defect

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

After China, Tesla now announces price cuts on its electric vehicles in US

Not stepping down as Tesla CEO, company will start advertising soon: Musk

India's airlines: Both Go First and bankruptcy laws need a rescue

Paytm Payments gets RBI nod to re-appoint Vijay Shekhar as part-time chair

Dish TV CEO Atul Dua to quit, company proposes Manoj Dobhal new chief

US Trade Development Agency aims for greater India-US partnership on 5G

PC shipments fell by 30% in first quarter, notebooks fared the worst

Topics :Elon MuskTesla

First Published: May 24 2023 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story