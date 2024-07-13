Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

THDCIL overcame many challenges to become 4351 MW entity: CMD Vishnoi

The official made the remarks while addressing around 1,700 employees of the company on Saturday at the 'Foundation Day' event of the Rishikesh-based entity

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2024 | 7:10 PM IST
THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) has overcome many challenges over the last 36 years to achieve significant milestones in energy sector, its CMD R K Vishnoi said.

The official made the remarks while addressing around 1,700 employees of the company on Saturday at the 'Foundation Day' event of the Rishikesh-based entity.

From a single hydro project company in 1988, today the company has a portfolio of nine projects (hydro, thermal, wind and solar), with a total capacity of 4351 MW. This includes 1587 operational projects and 2764 MW under- construction, Vishnoi said.

"From the hardships to commission India's highest dam project of 1000 MW, the Tehri hydro power project, to a diversified energy portfolio entity, THDC India has overcome many challenges to achieve significant milestones since its establishment in 1988. Employees' unwavering dedication and perseverance have been crucial for the company's success and growth," he said.

In his address, the CMD also said the company will soon be making foray into thermal power with commissioning of its 1320 MW coal-based capacity in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh.

The company is in the final stage of commissioning India's one of the largest state-owned pumped storage plants of 1000 MW in Tehri, Uttarakhand, Vishnoi added.

First Published: Jul 13 2024 | 7:10 PM IST

