The Alternative Board forays into Tamil Nadu, sets sight on SMEs

The Alternative Board (TAB), a leader in business coaching offering a unique peer board advisory combined with proven strategic tools for small- and medium-sized business owners, is launching in Chennai.

TAB, the leading small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) coaching organisation globally, is based in Denver, Colorado, United States. TAB has been delivering solutions in 24 countries, spanning over 1,100 industries and impacting more than 25,000 business owners. For over 30 years, TAB has cultivated a thriving community of forward-thinking business owners who share collective wisdom to improve business while changing lives.

Ramas Krishnan, managing partner of TAB India, said, "We began TAB India operations in Mumbai. Our second franchise in India was in Pondicherry. Along with the Chennai franchise, which we are launching now, we are also working on starting a TAB franchise in Rajkot. The current plan is to set up around five franchises and build them up to be successful."

TAB Advisory Boards are composed of close-knit, experienced entrepreneurs from a range of industries who advise each other. This board, comprising a group of eight high-performing business owners, offers each other a trusted, experienced community of people who have faced similar business challenges. TAB follows a structured process of selection to bring non-competing, similarly sized, like-minded owners together to form the boards.

TAB in India was started in 2018 and currently has 78 members across the country. It has worked with over 125 companies in India, including those in the manufacturing sector as well as firms in construction, professional services, and real estate.

"We are confident that SME business owners in Chennai will take their business to the next level by leveraging the value of peer board advisory and one-to-one coaching. TAB members have no vested interest in each other's businesses, so members receive unbiased and objective feedback. The accountability of the board members to each other is the basis for the success of the TAB approach, which delivers shared wisdom for bottom-line results," Ramas added.

TAB India is looking to set up boards for companies in three categories, based on size: companies with a turnover of up to Rs 25 crore, between Rs 25 crore and Rs 150 crore, and between Rs 150 crore and Rs 300 crore.

"We are pleased to launch The Alternative Board in Chennai, which is a hub for some of the most progressive industries and industrialists within the vibrant and business-friendly environment that Tamil Nadu provides. Business owners can unlock the full potential of their vision with TAB's globally proven business coaching model. While consulting generally focuses on the business, TAB focuses on the business owner," said VG Somasekhar, business owner of TAB Chennai.