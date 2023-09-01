Home / Industry / Auto / Eicher Motor unveil 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet starting at Rs 1,73,562

Eicher Motor unveil 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet starting at Rs 1,73,562

Booking in India begins today, with retails and test rides starting from September 3

BS Web Team New Delhi
2023 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 (Photo: Royal Enfield)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Eicher Motors has officially launched the 2023 Royal Enfield Bullet at a starting price of Rs 1.74 lakh in the premium motorcycle segment in India.
 
2023 Royal Enfield Bullet "Military Red" and "Military Black" versions are priced at Rs 1,73,562. The "Standard Maroon" and "Standard Black" go up to Rs 1,97,436, and the "Black Gold" scheme retails at Rs 2,15,801.
 
The latest 2023 bullet has been built on Royal Enfield's J-series engine platform, similar to the Hunter, Classic and Meteor 350, encompassing the same air-cooled, 349cc single-cylinder engine that produces 20hp and 27Nm.
 
Visually, the 2023 Bullet has a single-bench seat and a different handlebar that allows for a more upright riding position as compared to the Classic 350. An LCD information panel and a USB charging point are mounted below the handlebar.
 
According to the release shared by the company, the chassis is designed for "predictable handling and manoeuvrability", making it more rigid compared to previous Bullets. This is enhanced by large diameter 41mm front forks and wider section tyres (a 100/90 -19 at the front and 120/80 -18 at the rear) compared to past versions of the Bullet.
 
The Bullet Military Red and Military Black are equipped with single-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS), and rear drum brake, while the Bullet Standard in black or maroon are fitted with dual-channel ABS and rear discs. The Bullet Black Gold also has dual-channel ABS and rear disc brakes.
 
All three editions are also built with a 13-litre teardrop tank and house the signature "tiger eyes"' - pilot lights - a feature on Royal Enfield motorcycles since 1954.
 
B Govindarajan, the CEO of Royal Enfield, said, "The uncluttered simplicity of its form is a sharp contrast to its sturdy dependability, its mettle and character. We have purposefully endeavoured to retain the essence of the legacy of the Royal Enfield Bullet as it readies to transition to a new form and avatar and steadfastly rides on to a century and beyond"
 
Booking will be available starting Friday, September 1, while retail and test rides will be open from September 3. The vehicle's release in Europe is expected to take place by next quarter, followed by the Asia-Pacific region and the American continent, stated the official release by the company. 

 

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 1:47 PM IST

