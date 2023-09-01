What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

On Thursday, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists backed by billionaire investor George Soros , among others, made fresh allegations of stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

In its report published on August 31, OCCRP claimed that exclusive documents obtained by it show that "in at least two cases … [supposedly public] investors turn out to have widely reported ties to the group's majority shareholders, the Adani family", and helped manipulate Adani companies' stock prices.

Earlier this year, critical comments made by billionaire investor George Soros about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani following the Hindenburg report drew a lot of flak from India's ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and its supporters. Since then, Soros' name has frequently been used to deflect criticism directed against the government, or in this case, Adani.

Meanwhile, the OCCRP website states that Soros's Open Society Foundations is one of the organisation's 21 major institutional funders.

Impact of the OCCRP report on Adani shares

Shares of Adani Group companies plummeted significantly on Thursday after OCCRP's report suggested that Adani Group's family partners used 'opaque' funds to invest in millions of shares of the conglomerate's publicly listed companies.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship group of the company, saw its shares fall more than 3 per cent in early trade.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) shares declined 2.25 per cent to Rs 800.25, while Adani Green Energy shares plummeted more than 3.3 per cent to Rs 937.90.

In addition, Adani Transmission (-1.82 per cent), Adani Wilmar (-1.63 per cent), Adani Total Gas (-1.89 per cent) and Adani Power (-2.54 per cent) also fell sharply as a reaction to the OCCRP report.

Shares of Adani Group-owned companies such as NDTV (-1.39 per cent), Ambuja (-2.53 per cent) and ACC (2.53 per cent) also fell sharply during the trading session.





On Friday, shares of Adani Group companies experienced mixed trade as some of the conglomerate's listed companies managed to register marginal gains.

Adani Enterprises was up 0.49 per cent to Rs 2,431.05 per share. Meanwhile, Adani Ports APSEZ shares were up Rs 794.85 apiece at around 12 pm.

Adani Power (0.25 per cent), Adani Transmission (0.79 per cent), Ambuja Cements (0.60 per cent) and NDTV (0.40 per cent) were the other Adani Group companies that registered gains in early trade.

On the other hand, Adani Wilmar fell 2.03 per cent to Rs 352.20 apiece. It was the biggest loser among Adani Group stocks. Adani Green Energy (0.11 per cent ), Adani Total Gas (0.40 per cent), and ACC (0.49 per cent) also declined marginally.

After Adani, OCCRP targets Vedanta

After fresh allegations against the Adani Group, OCCRP released findings from another investigation – this time, the target is Mumbai-based multinational mining company Vedanta Ltd.

In an article published on Thursday, OCCRP said that Vedanta ran a 'covert' lobbying campaign to weaken key environmental regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It added that India's government approved the changes without public consultation and implemented them using what experts say are illegal methods.

Not only this, the report added that Vedanta's oil business, Cairn India, also lobbied to have public hearings scrapped for exploratory drilling on oil blocks that it had won in government auctions. Since then, six of Cairn's oil projects in Rajasthan have been approved despite local opposition.

Meanwhile, Vedanta is currently trading for Rs 235.45. The stock has experienced a 1.36 per cent change today, indicating a positive movement.