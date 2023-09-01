Home / Companies / News / What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

What is OCCRP that has levelled allegations against Adani and Vedanta?

A report published by OCCRP has accused Adani Group of routing investments in its publicly traded stocks through "opaque" Mauritius funds. But what is OCCRP, and why is it accusing the Adani Group

Nandini Singh New Delhi

7 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 2:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

On Thursday, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists backed by billionaire investor George Soros, among others, made fresh allegations of stock manipulation against the Adani Group.

In its report published on August 31, OCCRP claimed that exclusive documents obtained by it show that "in at least two cases … [supposedly public] investors turn out to have widely reported ties to the group's majority shareholders, the Adani family", and helped manipulate Adani companies' stock prices.


Earlier this year, critical comments made by billionaire investor George Soros about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani following the Hindenburg report drew a lot of flak from India's ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and its supporters. Since then, Soros' name has frequently been used to deflect criticism directed against the government, or in this case, Adani.

Meanwhile, the OCCRP website states that Soros's Open Society Foundations is one of the organisation's 21 major institutional funders. 

Impact of the OCCRP report on Adani shares

Shares of Adani Group companies plummeted significantly on Thursday after OCCRP's report suggested that Adani Group's family partners used 'opaque' funds to invest in millions of shares of the conglomerate's publicly listed companies.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship group of the company, saw its shares fall more than 3 per cent in early trade. 

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) shares declined 2.25 per cent to Rs 800.25, while Adani Green Energy shares plummeted more than 3.3 per cent to Rs 937.90.

In addition, Adani Transmission (-1.82 per cent), Adani Wilmar (-1.63 per cent), Adani Total Gas (-1.89 per cent) and Adani Power (-2.54 per cent) also fell sharply as a reaction to the OCCRP report. 

Shares of Adani Group-owned companies such as NDTV (-1.39 per cent), Ambuja (-2.53 per cent) and ACC (2.53 per cent) also fell sharply during the trading session.

On Friday, shares of Adani Group companies experienced mixed trade as some of the conglomerate's listed companies managed to register marginal gains.

Also Read: Who is Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli: UAE link featured in OCCRP report on Adani

Adani Enterprises was up 0.49 per cent to Rs 2,431.05 per share. Meanwhile, Adani Ports APSEZ shares were up Rs 794.85 apiece at around 12 pm.

Adani Power (0.25 per cent), Adani Transmission (0.79 per cent), Ambuja Cements (0.60 per cent) and NDTV (0.40 per cent) were the other Adani Group companies that registered gains in early trade.

On the other hand, Adani Wilmar fell 2.03 per cent to Rs 352.20 apiece. It was the biggest loser among Adani Group stocks. Adani Green Energy (0.11 per cent ), Adani Total Gas (0.40 per cent), and ACC (0.49 per cent) also declined marginally.

After Adani, OCCRP targets Vedanta

After fresh allegations against the Adani Group, OCCRP released findings from another investigation – this time, the target is Mumbai-based multinational mining company Vedanta Ltd.

In an article published on Thursday, OCCRP said that Vedanta ran a 'covert' lobbying campaign to weaken key environmental regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It added that India's government approved the changes without public consultation and implemented them using what experts say are illegal methods.

Not only this, the report added that Vedanta's oil business, Cairn India, also lobbied to have public hearings scrapped for exploratory drilling on oil blocks that it had won in government auctions. Since then, six of Cairn's oil projects in Rajasthan have been approved despite local opposition.

Meanwhile, Vedanta is currently trading for Rs 235.45. The stock has experienced a 1.36 per cent change today, indicating a positive movement.


Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Who is Chang Chung-Ling: Chinese link featured in OCCRP report on Adani

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

M&M August sales up 19% overall, automaker reports 26% growth in SUVs

Torrent Pharma gears up to buyout Cipla promoters, approach PE funding

Byju's and lenders postpone legal battle, aim for out-of-court settlement

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMD

Vedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Topics :Adani GroupGautam AdaniAdani PowerAdani EnterprisesAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZAdani PortsAdani Ports and Special Economic ZoneAdani TransmissionAdani WilmarAdani Green Energyoffshore investmentsVedanta Vedanta GroupExplainedDecoded

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMD

Vedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

India's manufacturing PMI jumps to 58.6 in August, hits 3-month high

Nomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%

Next Story