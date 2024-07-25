Thyrocare expands Northern India presence with Polo Labs acquisition

Diagnostics company Thyrocare has acquired the pathology business of Polo Labs to strengthen its foothold in Northern India. The PharmEasy-owned diagnostics platform said that the acquisition will boost its reach in Northern India.

This move will lead to Thyrocare integrating Polo Labs' 14 laboratories spread across Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh into its existing network. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

By combining Polo Labs' network with Thyrocare's infrastructure, the company expects to deliver faster turnaround times, increased convenience for patients, and a wider range of diagnostic services.

Polo Labs' strong regional presence and expertise will be a valuable asset to Thyrocare, allowing them to expand their reach and better serve patients in Northern India. The acquisition aligns with Thyrocare's plan to enhance diagnostic capabilities and offer improved services across the country.

Speaking on this, Rahul Guha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Thyrocare Technologies, stated, “This strategic acquisition will enhance our diagnostic capabilities and service offerings, leveraging Polo Labs' existing widespread network in North India. We are committed to a seamless integration and look forward to the growth and innovation this acquisition will bring. Together, we will continue to provide exceptional diagnostic services to a broader client base."

“As the company continues to expand its reach and capabilities, it remains dedicated to providing top-notch diagnostic services to communities across India,” Thyrocare stated in its press release.

Thyrocare Technologies is a leading, fully automated diagnostic laboratory chain with a network spanning over 2,000 cities and towns globally. The company is known for delivering high-quality, affordable testing services to both healthcare institutions and individual patients.

Thyrocare's core operations are centred around its 24/7 centralised processing laboratory in Navi Mumbai. This expansive facility, covering over 200,000 square feet, utilises automation to process more than 75,000 samples and conduct over 375,000 tests daily with accuracy.

Polo Labs Private, based out of Punjab, is a pathology diagnostic company with 14 laboratories across Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Currently, Polo Labs serves a substantial client base and has a significant market presence in Northern India, contributing to the region's healthcare infrastructure.