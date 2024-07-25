Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Thyrocare expands Northern India presence with Polo Labs acquisition

Thyrocare expands Northern India presence with Polo Labs acquisition

This move will lead to Thyrocare integrating Polo Labs' 14 laboratories spread across Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh into its existing network

PharmEasy
Photo: Shutterstock
Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 7:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Diagnostics company Thyrocare has acquired the pathology business of Polo Labs to strengthen its foothold in Northern India. The PharmEasy-owned diagnostics platform said that the acquisition will boost its reach in Northern India.

This move will lead to Thyrocare integrating Polo Labs' 14 laboratories spread across Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh into its existing network.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


By combining Polo Labs' network with Thyrocare's infrastructure, the company expects to deliver faster turnaround times, increased convenience for patients, and a wider range of diagnostic services.

Polo Labs' strong regional presence and expertise will be a valuable asset to Thyrocare, allowing them to expand their reach and better serve patients in Northern India. The acquisition aligns with Thyrocare's plan to enhance diagnostic capabilities and offer improved services across the country.

Speaking on this, Rahul Guha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Thyrocare Technologies, stated, “This strategic acquisition will enhance our diagnostic capabilities and service offerings, leveraging Polo Labs' existing widespread network in North India. We are committed to a seamless integration and look forward to the growth and innovation this acquisition will bring. Together, we will continue to provide exceptional diagnostic services to a broader client base."

“As the company continues to expand its reach and capabilities, it remains dedicated to providing top-notch diagnostic services to communities across India,” Thyrocare stated in its press release.

More From This Section

Vedanta Aluminium, NITI Aayog hold stakeholder meet on red mud utilisation

50% of all PCs sold will be AI-powered in the next 2-3 years: HP executive

Tata Motors' market capitalisation crosses Rs 4 trillion for the first time

Unilever consolidates share gains in India, posts volume growth in June qtr

DLF Q1FY25 results: Profit increases 23% to Rs 645.61 cr on higher income


Thyrocare Technologies is a leading, fully automated diagnostic laboratory chain with a network spanning over 2,000 cities and towns globally. The company is known for delivering high-quality, affordable testing services to both healthcare institutions and individual patients.

Thyrocare's core operations are centred around its 24/7 centralised processing laboratory in Navi Mumbai. This expansive facility, covering over 200,000 square feet, utilises automation to process more than 75,000 samples and conduct over 375,000 tests daily with accuracy.

Polo Labs Private, based out of Punjab, is a pathology diagnostic company with 14 laboratories across Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh. Currently, Polo Labs serves a substantial client base and has a significant market presence in Northern India, contributing to the region's healthcare infrastructure.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Thyrocare Tech stock skyrockets 17% post Q1FY25 results; details here

Thyrocare acquires Think Health Diagnostics, expands into home ECG services

Karnataka passes resolution to scrap NEET, becomes third state to do so

LIVE news: DU hikes fees for all first-year students in UG, PG and PhD programmes

LT Foods Q1 result: Profit up 13% to Rs 155.3 cr, revenue up 16.4%

Topics :ThyrocarePharmEasyPharma sectorPharma industry

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story