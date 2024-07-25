Vedanta Aluminium, NITI Aayog hold stakeholder meet on red mud utilisation

Vedanta Aluminium in partnership with NITI Aayog held a high-level stakeholder meeting to identify sustainable applications for red mud, a key byproduct in the bauxite refining process for making aluminium, a release said on Thursday.

The experts congregated at the 8th joint meeting of the monitoring and steering committee for the project titled Technology Development for Holistic Utilisation of Red Mud for Extraction of Metallic Values & Residue Utilization, the company said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bauxite, the primary ore for aluminium, undergoes an intermediate refining stage known as the Bayer process to produce alumina, which is then subjected to electrolysis to produce aluminium.