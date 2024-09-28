Meesho's festival sale breaks record, doubles day 1 orders from last year

Meesho, the e-commerce marketplace, kicked off its annual ‘Meesho Mega Blockbuster Sale’ with a record on its first day, September 27. In a release, the company said that it had achieved a 100 per cent increase in day 1 orders compared to last year's sales and saw daily orders surge by more than three times.

In preparation for the sale, Meesho experienced a significant boost in app downloads, with nearly 15 million downloads, making it the most downloaded app on Google Play Store during this period. On the first day alone, nearly 65 million customers visited the platform, with popular categories like fashion, personal care & beauty, home & kitchen, and electronic accessories driving much of the traffic. Fashion sales were particularly strong, with an average of 506 kurtis, 376 sarees, and 360 kids' wear items being sold every minute. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meesho’s premium platform, Meesho Mall, also saw impressive growth with orders increasing by 2.5 times compared to the previous year, and around 45 per cent of these orders came from first-time customers. Among the brands, Mamaearth saw a fivefold surge in orders, while Denver, Swiss Beauty, Bella Vita, and Mars experienced growth of 8x, 7.5x, 17.5x, and 4x, respectively.

Megha Agarwal, General Manager of Business at Meesho, expressed her excitement about the sale’s success: “We’re thrilled by the overwhelming response to Day 1 of our Mega Blockbuster Sale. A heartfelt thank you to our valued sellers, brand partners, and loyal customers for this fantastic beginning. We achieved a record-breaking feat of doubling our Day 1 orders over last year.”





ALSO READ: Meesho expands portfolio with Bajaj, Himalaya, Bata amid festive jingles Meesho continues to expand its offerings for the festive season, with more than two million sellers and around 120 million product listings across 30 categories. The platform has partnered with national and regional brands, including Denver, Himalaya, Bajaj, Joy, Lotus Herbals, Biotique, Bata, and Paragon to provide an array of affordable and quality products. The company has reported nearly doubling its order growth since August 2023 as it gears up to meet strong festive demand.

More From This Section