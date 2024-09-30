Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Festival season sales kick off to record-breaking start for e-com majors

Leading e-commerce firms Flipkart and Amazon will start their annual flagship sale events from September 27, with 24-hour early access for their Prime, VIP and Flipkart Plus members, the two companies said on Monday.
Representative Picture
Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 11:41 PM IST
The festival season has kicked off to a record-breaking start for e-commerce majors like Amazon, Meesho, and Myntra, with these companies recording their best-ever performance across key metrics like customer visits, orders placed, and delivery speed.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale:

  • Witnessed a record 11 crore customer visits in the first 48 hours, with 80% coming from tier-2 and smaller towns.
  • The highest number of Prime members ever shopped across multiple categories, purchasing 8X more in the first 24 hours of Prime Early Access than business-as-usual (BAU).
  • More than 300,000 products, including apparel, smartphones, beauty, everyday essentials, and more, delivered within the same day or next day.
  • SMBs sold over 1,500 units every minute during the first 48 hours, with over 8,000 sellers surpassing Rs 100,000 in sales.
  • More than 65% of sellers who received an order were from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
  • EMI drove upgrades, with 1 out of every 5 purchases being made with EMI and 4 out of 5 being No Cost EMI.
     
Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster sale:

  • Reported a 100% increase in Day 1 orders compared to last year.
  • Nearly 6.5 crore customers visited the platform on Day 1.
  • Surpassed daily orders by more than 3X.
  • Saw an average of 506 kurtis, 376 sarees, and 360 kids' wear items sold every minute!
  • Witnessed approximately 1.5 crore app downloads in the lead-up to the sale.
  • Meesho Mall saw approximately 2.5X growth in orders compared to last year.
     
Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival sale:

  • Recorded 120 million visitors during early access and Day 1.
  • Witnessed 15X new users over BAU joining Myntra, and a 2X spike in orders per minute at peak over last year in the opening hour.
  • Recorded a 4X rise in orders over BAU on the opening day, along with 5.5X more Insiders (members of Myntra’s loyalty programme) over BAU during the first 2 hours of early access.
  • Customers shopped 700 T-shirts, 420 jeans, 330 pairs of shoes, and 100 lipsticks per minute in the first hour.
  • Beauty & Personal Care and Sports Footwear recorded over 50% rise in demand, while Home and Wearables recorded over 100% rise compared to last year.
First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

