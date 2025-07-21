Home / Companies / News / Titan to acquire 67% stake in Damas jewellery via UAE subsidiary

Titan to acquire 67% stake in Damas jewellery via UAE subsidiary

Tata Group's Titan Company said that the acquisition will be funded through a mix of internal accruals, existing cash balances, and debt

Titan
Titan(Photo: Shutterstock)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Titan Company Limited, through its Dubai-based wholly owned subsidiary Titan Holdings International FZCO, has signed an agreement to acquire a 67 per cent stake in Damas LLC, the holding company for the Damas jewellery business in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, the company said in a BSE filing on Monday.
 
The deal was struck with Damas International Limited, a subsidiary of Qatar-based Mannai Corporation. The value of the transaction has been pegged at around ₹282 million (AED 1,038 million). The acquisition will be funded through a mix of internal accruals, existing cash balances, and debt, the company said.
 
Following the acquisition, Titan will have an option to acquire the remaining 33 per cent stake after December 31, 2029.
 
Titan Company is a joint venture between the Tata Group and the Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO). It has brands like Tanishq, Titan EyeCare, etc.
 
CK Venkataraman, Managing Director of Titan, said, “With the Damas acquisition, Titan Company is stepping out from its diaspora focus into other nationalities and ethnicities. Damas is a prestigious brand revered in the GCC markets for its product innovation, quality and customer experience.”
 
He added, “The acquisition not only creates a significant new global opportunity for Titan, but also enhances Titan’s overall position in the jewellery market in the GCC countries and brings in multiple synergy benefits in talent, retail networks and supply chain.”
 
Damas Jewellery, founded in 1907 and headquartered in Dubai, operates 146 stores across the six GCC countries — UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Diagnostic firm Aarthi Scans eyes North India, lines up ₹350 cr investment

Meta, Google skip ED summons in betting probe, called again on Jul 28

Govt approves restructuring of boards at NTPC arms THDC India, NEEPCO

Reliance's expansion into green energy segment sparks analyst optimism

Ex-promoters seek hearing in SC against verdict on liquidation of BSPL

Topics :Titan CompanyjewelleryBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story