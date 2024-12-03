TKIL makes strategic investment in Swiss-based SoHHytec for green hydrogen

TKIL Industries Pvt. Ltd. (formerly known as thyssenkrupp Industries India Pvt. Ltd) on Tuesday said it has made a strategic investment for a stake in SoHHytec SA, based in Lausanne, Switzerland, for an undisclosed amount.

In addition to this investment, TKIL Industries said it will be the exclusive partner in India for SoHHytec to manufacture and supply specific equipment and machinery, as well as implement and install green hydrogen projects.

TKIL looks to start with a 100 megawatt scale and further increase it to a giga-scale in five years’ time. Company executives noted that scaling up to a giga-scale will entail an investment of Rs 1,500-2,000 crore.

In its press statement, TKIL said SoHHytec is an innovator and solutions provider in the green hydrogen field, using its proprietary artificial photosynthesis (photo-electrolysis) technology to produce green hydrogen from renewable energy sources, including solar and wind, for industrial applications. Company executives noted that the technology helps set up an electrolysis unit, both in on-grid and off-grid locations, a first of its kind in India.

Vivek Bhatia, managing director and chief executive officer of TKIL Industries, said the company is ready to take orders, with a 12-month delivery time, and added, "The market response has been fantastic, and we are confident of announcing our first orders shortly." Bhatia noted that the company is open to customer demands, spanning engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) of these electrolyser units, and extending to operation and maintenance (O&M) and other long-term arrangements.

The green hydrogen produced will serve industrial sectors such as steel, fertilisers, bio-chemicals, cement, and transportation—industries essential to India’s energy transition and industrial decarbonisation goals.

TKIL executives said it will produce these units from its current locations. In addition, the company is in dialogue with several states for favourable policy measures to set up units.