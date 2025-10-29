Home / Companies / News / Too much liberalisation of flying rights may hurt Indian airlines: A-I CEO

Too much liberalisation of flying rights may hurt Indian airlines: A-I CEO

The Tata Group-owned Air India is working on revamping and expanding its fleet to offer more services amid rising air traffic demand

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 8:19 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air India chief Campbell Wilson on Wednesday said the pace of liberalisation of bilateral flying rights should not be "too much" that it undercuts the investments by Indian airlines and other aviation players.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets, and various foreign carriers, especially from the Gulf, have been raising concerns that the country is not providing more bilateral rights as they look to tap the market potential.

The Tata Group-owned Air India is working on revamping and expanding its fleet to offer more services amid rising air traffic demand.

According to Wilson, around 95 per cent of the traffic that Indian airlines carry is terminating or originating in India.

"For some of the other carriers, upwards of 60 per cent, 70 per cent and in some cases 90 per cent of what they are uplifting from India is transiting and going somewhere else.

"And to the extent that Indian carriers have invested tens of billions of dollars in wide-body aircraft to serve these markets directly, those are customers that we're relying on to fill the aircraft that we're investing in," he said at a conference in the national capital.

Wilson asserted that if the pace of liberalisation is too much, it would completely undercut the investment case that "we're making to buy aircraft".

"If we can't enter those aircraft into service, all of the ancillary benefits to MRO, to manufacturing, to tourism, to all of the things that are facilitated by air connectivity start to erode.

"So, I firmly believe that it's in India's interests to make sure the pace of liberalisation is such that it doesn't undercut investments being made by Indian (entities), not just airlines. Indian aviation players to develop India into the thriving, large, world-leading, world-attracting ecosystem that I think all of us want it to be," the Air India chief said.

Further, Wilson said that India is still in some respects a developing country and is competing against countries that developed much earlier.

"I think it's prudent that the pace is not dictated by the most developed, and not necessarily by the least developed," he added.  There are many uncertainties impacting overall travel demand, but those cannot "derail us", Air India chief Campbell Wilson added.

The Tata Group-owned airline is estimated to incur a loss of Rs 4,000 crore due to the Pakistan airspace closure, he said and mentioned various uncertainties that are impacting travel demand globally.

"I think the operative word in 2025 is uncertainty. Uncertainty in global trade policy, global stability and peace, and politics. I think that does have an impact on the demand environment," the airline's CEO and MD said.

The airline has faced various headwinds in recent times, especially the fatal crash of a Dreamliner aircraft that killed 260 people on June 12.

Air India was hit by a few things that were unprecedented. Apart from the plane crash, there was the Pakistan conflict and other issues, Wilson said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Akasa Air plans IPO within 2-5 years, to restart pilot hiring next year

Goldi Solar raises ₹1,422 crore from investors to boost capacity expansion

Nvidia nears record $5 trillion valuation as AI boom fuels rapid growth

M&M to partner with Samsung to launch digital keys for electric SUVs

Suzuki to launch 8 SUVs, boost India production to regain market share

Topics :Company NewsAir IndiaCEOIndian aviation

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story