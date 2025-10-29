Home / Companies / News / Suzuki to launch 8 SUVs, boost India production to regain market share

Suzuki to launch 8 SUVs, boost India production to regain market share

Suzuki wants to be the biggest seller of electric cars in India and maintain its lead as the country's biggest car exporter, company president Toshihiro Suzuki said

Maruti Suzuki
In August, Suzuki announced plans to invest $8 billion in India, doubling a commitment it made earlier in the year. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters TOKYO
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 5:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Suzuki Motor plans to launch eight sport utility vehicles in India over the next five to six years as it looks to reclaim market share lost to rivals, the Japanese automaker's president Toshihiro Suzuki said on Wednesday.

The company is aiming to bring its share of the Indian market - currently at 38% - back to its pre-pandemic level of around 50%, even as competition is at its fiercest since Suzuki began operating in India four decades ago, he said.

"India is Suzuki's most critical market and we have big plans for India," Suzuki said on the sidelines of the Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo.

Suzuki wants to be the biggest seller of electric cars in India and maintain its lead as the country's biggest car exporter, he added.

FIGHTING OFF RIVALS, BOOSTING PRODUCTION CAPACITY

The new SUVs will bring Suzuki's total product portfolio in India to 28 models.

"We are carefully bringing products and technologies to fulfill aspirations of people ... from entry-level to large SUVs and MPVs," Suzuki said.

He said the push would bring multiple powertrains to India, including hybrids as well as compressed natural gas and biogas-powered cars.

He did not give a timeline for meeting the goals.

Suzuki's ambitious plans for India come as its local unit, Maruti Suzuki - still India's biggest carmaker - has lost ground to rivals Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors.

In August, Suzuki announced plans to invest $8 billion in India, doubling a commitment it made earlier in the year.

The company's president said the money will be invested in expanding annual production capacity in India to 4 million units from some 2.5 million units currently. Of this, a quarter will be used for exports.

"We would like to grow India as Suzuki's global production hub," Suzuki said.

(Reporting by Aditi Shah, additional reporting by Daniel Leussink and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Joe Bavier)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Brands signs franchise deal to bring Italian brand Max&Co to India

Varun Beverages forays into alco-bev sector with Carlsberg tie-up in Africa

Hero MotoCorp rides into France with Hunk 440 to boost global footprint

Starlink to conduct security, technical demo runs in Mumbai on Oct 30-31

QatarEnergy inks 17-year LNG supply agreement with Gujarat's GSPC

Topics :Company NewsSuzukiSuzuki MotorsSUVsAuto makers

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 5:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story