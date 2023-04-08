Home / Companies / News / Adani Total, Torrent Gas reduce CNG, PNG price after Centre revise prices

Adani Total, Torrent Gas reduce CNG, PNG price after Centre revise prices

In a respite to lakhs of domestic gas and CNG vehicle owners, Adani Total Gas Ltd and Torrent Gas reduced CNG and PNG prices

New Delhi
Adani Total, Torrent Gas reduce CNG, PNG price after Centre revise prices

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 8:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a respite to lakhs of domestic gas and CNG vehicle owners, Adani Total Gas Ltd and Torrent Gas reduced CNG and PNG prices following the Centre's decision to revise the domestic natural gas pricing guidelines.

Adani Total reduced CNG and PNG prices to up to Rs 8.13 per kg and Rs 5.06 per scm (standard cubic metre), respectively.

It also announced a reduction in PNG prices for industrial and commercial consumers by Rs 3 per scm, ATGL said in a statement.

Similarly, Torrent Gas, which provides CNG and PNG in 34 districts across the country, announced a reduction between Rs 4-5 per scm in the price of domestic PNG and between Rs 6-8.25 per kg in the retail price of CNG effective from today evening, it said in a statement.

"In line with our policy to prioritize our end consumers, ATGL has decided to pass through the benefit of the New Gas Pricing guidelines announced by the Government of India to our large numbers of Home PNG and CNG consumers," the ATGL said.

"The GoI's decision to revise the domestic natural gas pricing guidelines and the consequent reduction in PNG and CNG prices will bring significant respite to millions of households and CNG vehicle owners," Torrent Gas said.

Topics :CNG pricesNatural gas price

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

Also Read

CNG, piped cooking gas price down by up to Rs 6 in Delhi, 1st cut in 2 yrs

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

MGL cuts CNG price by Rs 8, PNG by Rs 5 in Mumbai after govt revises price

Foreign equity funds pile into Indian financials as credit cycle picks up

Adani Gas reduces prices of CNG by Rs 8.13/kg, PNG by Rs 5.06/scm

NBFC firm REC raises $750 million through issuance of green bonds

Macrotech adds 12 land parcels in FY23 to build new projects to meet demand

Healthtech platform Practo lays off 41 employees, mostly engineers

UltraTech uses LNG trucks to transport cement as part of ESG initiative

Adani Gas reduces prices of CNG by Rs 8.13/kg, PNG by Rs 5.06/scm

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story