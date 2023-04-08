Home / Companies / News / UltraTech uses LNG trucks to transport cement as part of ESG initiative

UltraTech uses LNG trucks to transport cement as part of ESG initiative

UltraTech is making strides in its commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation of its operations with this second deployment of GreenLine's LNG-powered fleet of trucks

BS Reporter Mumbai
UltraTech uses LNG trucks (Photo: Twitter)

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 11:47 AM IST
Green Planet Logistics, India’s first LNG-fueled heavy trucking logistics company, has announced the deployment of its trucks at UltraTech Cement’s bulk terminal in Pune.

UltraTech is making strides in its commitment to sustainability and decarbonisation of its operations with this second deployment of GreenLine’s LNG-powered fleet of trucks, after the first deployment at its Awarpur Cement Works near Nagpur. The use of LNG trucks is a significant step towards achieving the company's sustainability targets. This development underscores UltraTech's commitment to scaling up its LNG fleet at its plants across the country in the coming months.

“At UltraTech, we are dedicated to creating a sustainable future, and we are fully committed to collaborating with our partners and stakeholders to achieve our goal of a cleaner environment. Our association with GreenLine is a step forward on our ongoing efforts to decrease emissions, enhance energy efficiency," Tanmay Pradhan, AVP Logistics at UltraTech Cement, said.

Topics :UltraTech CementLNGLNG cargo

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

