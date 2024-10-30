Torrent Pharma promoters raise Rs 3,087 crore to fund new initiatives

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Torrent Group was actively pursuing the acquisition of Cipla and JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals but ultimately withdrew due to high valuations demanded by the sellers

Torrent Pharma
Photo: Shutterstock
Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 6:36 PM IST
The billionaire Mehta family, promoters of Torrent Pharmaceuticals, have sold a three per cent stake in the company, raising Rs 3,087 crore for investments in new ventures and charitable initiatives.
 
This move will reduce the promoter stake from 71.25 per cent to 68.25 per cent. As of Wednesday, the company's total market capitalisation stood at Rs 1.06 trillion, with shares closing at Rs 3,137 each. The family also holds a 53.57 per cent stake in Torrent Power, valued at Rs 87,900 crore in the stock market.
 
A source said the family will utilise the funds for investments in the power business and to expand the diagnostic business. Some of the funds will be set aside for corporate social responsibility initiatives, the source added.
 
According to Forbes, siblings Sudhir and Samir Mehta, who lead the Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group, more than doubled their wealth in 2024, reaching $16.3 billion. Their success is linked to Torrent’s expansion efforts, as the company seeks new acquisitions in the sector.
 
Torrent Group was actively pursuing the acquisition of Cipla and JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals but ultimately withdrew due to high valuations demanded by the sellers. Additionally, the group showed interest in acquiring SKS Power, a bankrupt company based in Chhattisgarh, but lost the bidding competition to Sarda Energy.
 
Challenging the lenders' actions, Torrent has filed a petition with the Supreme Court, which has sought a reply from the lenders and the resolution professional of Sarda Energy. The matter is pending.
   
Topics :Torrent PharmaPharma CompaniesSarda Energy & Minerals

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

