Torrent Pharma's net profit rises 7% at Rs 378 crore in April-June quarter

Torrent Pharma on Monday reported a 7 per cent increase in its profit after tax to Rs 378 crore for the June quarter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
The company had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 354 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Revenue for the first quarter of the current fiscal rose to Rs 2,591 crore as against Rs 2,347 crore in the year-ago period, Torrent Pharma said in a statement.

The drug firm said its domestic revenue grew 14.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,426 crore during the quarter.

The company said its revenue also went up in Brazil and Germany by 3 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.

Revenue in the US market, however, declined by 2 per cent to Rs 293 crore, it added.

Torrent Pharma shares ended 0.49 per cent down at Rs 2,051.50 apiece on the BSE. 

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

