Tata Play starts beaming from its GSAT-24 satellite, to increase capacity

Direct-to-home (DTH) service provider Tata Play on Monday said it has started beaming of television channels from its dedicated GSAT-24 satellite which it has leased from Indian space agency ISRO.

GSAT-24 was specifically launched for Tata Play (earlier knows as TataSky) in June last year, which will help increase its carrying capacity to 900 channels and cover the length and breadth of the country including far-flung places like Andaman Nicobar and Lakshsdweep islands.

After the launch, ISRO took time to place the satellite in the desired slot of 36,000 kilometre geosynchronous orbit. The satellite was first tested by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and handed over to Tata Play, which carried out its own tests.

Commenting over the development, MD & CEO Harit Nagpal said this will help Tata Play carry 900 channels, including the regional channels and Gyanwani channels, which would be launched by the government.

"This will help Tata Play to carry 900 channels from the present 600. It will also improve signal reception and channel capacity," he said, adding, "it will become largest satellite bandwidth provider among all DTH platforms."



This is the third made-in-India satellite which Tata Play is using for its DTH service. Now all the new customers would be served from the new one.

ISRO's commercial arm NSIL (New Space India Ltd) had partnered with Tata Play, a joint venture between Tata Group and Rupert Murdoch-owned 21st Century Fox.

NSIL Chairman and Managing Director Radhakrishnan Durairaj said GSAT-24 has been the first demand-driven communication satellite mission undertaken by NSIL post space sector reforms.

"GSAT-24 satellite is ready to usher in a new era of satellite television for India. As a testament to the success of the Make In India initiative, this satellite would support domestic broadcasting services with advanced digital TV transmission capabilities," he said.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath said: "This momentous achievement signifies a revolution in India's telecommunications space, driven by cutting-edge indigenous technology. It serves as a tribute to our nation's aerospace prowess and heralds India's successful entry into the demand driven mission segment."



GSAT-24 is a 4-tonne 24-Ku band communication satellite built by ISRO only to cater to the requirement of Tata Play's DTH application needs.