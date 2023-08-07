Home / Companies / News / Keystone Realtors net profit jumps over 9-fold to Rs 46.97 crore in Q1

Keystone Realtors net profit jumps over 9-fold to Rs 46.97 crore in Q1

Realty firm Keystone Realtors Ltd on Monday reported an over 9-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 46.97 crore for the June quarter on higher income

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors is one of the leading real estate developers in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 6:42 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Keystone Realtors Ltd on Monday reported an over 9-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 46.97 crore for the June quarter on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 4.97 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income increased to Rs 282.82 crore during the April-June period of 2023-24 fiscal from Rs 176 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Keystone Realtors markets its properties under 'Rustomjee' brand.

Boman Irani, Chairman and Managing Director of Keystone Realtors, said the company has recorded pre-sales of Rs 500 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal, signifying growth of 106 per cent year-on-year.

"We have further strengthened our strategy of executing through our asset light expansion model with the successful addition of 3 new projects in prominent locations like Prabhadevi, Kandivali (W) and Pali Hill," he added.

Incorporated in 1995, Keystone Realtors is one of the leading real estate developers in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The company has a substantial portfolio of projects across MMR, with 32 completed projects, 14 ongoing projects, and 24 forthcoming projects that cover all price points, from affordable to super premium.

So far, the company has delivered over 20 million square feet, with a pipeline of more than 39 million square feet in the works.

Also Read

Keystone Realtors net profit up by 82% to Rs 77 cr in March quarter

Smriti Irani asks Credai to promote 1st generation female developers

Election of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council in Kargil on Sept 10

Net debt of top 8 listed realty firms dip 43% in last 3 years: Anarock

HDFC Capital to hike stake in proptech startup Reloy by up to 2.4%

LG launches two UltraGear OLED monitors for a smoother gaming experience

Tata Play starts beaming from its GSAT-24 satellite, to increase capacity

Quest Global plans to double India headcount to 20,000 in next 3-5 years

We are infusing GenAI into all our core offerings, says Cognizant CEO

UBS Group to cut two-thirds of Credit Suisse dealmakers in Asia-Pacific

Topics :Real estate firmsCompanies

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 6:42 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Max Healthcare Q1FY24 results: PAT up 27% to Rs 291 cr, revenue jumps 17%

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

India News

Himachal govt to provide 50% subsidy on tea-plucking machines, equipment

I-T dept to hire 50 young law, accountancy graduates for better litigation

Technology News

Flipkart's Big Saving Days Sale: Huge discounts on smartphones, laptops

Airtel launches Xstream AirFiber fixed wireless access device: Details here

Economy News

A veg thali cost 34% more in July than June, thanks to tomatoes: CRISIL

India's rice export ban now sparks concern that sugar might be next

Next Story