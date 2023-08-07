LG launches two UltraGear OLED monitors for a smoother gaming experience

Consumer durables brand LG Electronics India launched two premium UltraGear OLED gaming monitors — 45GR95QE and 27GR95QE, the company said in a press release.

The monitors will help gamers indulge in a smoother, more immersive gaming experience with 240Hz refresh rate, which provides faster frame rates. The 0.03ms response time will help to deliver crystal-clear images during fast-paced action.

The monitors will have an 800R curvature to reduce distortion at the edges. The stands of these monitors offer a wide range of adjustments, including tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustment (110 mm). They are wall-mountable for maximum versatility.

Hak Hyun Kim, director of home entertainment, LG Electronics India, said these monitors promise to redefine the gaming experience.

"Gamers can expect unparalleled visuals, seamless performance, and an immersive journey into their virtual worlds. LG continues to push the boundaries of gaming excellence, and we invite gamers to join us in embracing the future of gaming brilliance," he said.

Monitor 27GR95QE

The LG 27GR95QE OLED gaming monitor offers a 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) display with advanced gaming luminance range (AGLR) technology. The press release stated that gamers will get unparalleled visuals with a DCI-P3 98.5 per cent (Typ.) colour gamut, HDR10 support, and factory colour calibration.

This monitor has a contrast ratio with OLED pixel dimming that enhances overall image quality.

The monitor offers excellent connectivity with HDMI 2.1x2, DisplayPort 1.4 with DSCx1, and USB 3.01up 2dn.

The monitor will cost Rs 1,24,000.

Monitor 45GR95QE

The LG 45GR95QE is a 45-inch WQHD (3440x1440) curved (800R) OLED gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio with advanced gaming luminance range (AGLR). The curvature offers a more immersive gaming experience and reduces distortion.

The monitor has a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and boasts a DCI-P3 98.5 per cent (Typ.) colour gamut, HDR10 support, and factory colour calibration.

Equipped with the same 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms GTG response time, gamers can expect great speed and responsiveness.

The monitor's connectivity options include HDMI 2.1 x2, DisplayPort 1.4 with DSC x1, and USB 3.0 1up 2dn.

The monitor will cost Rs 2,41,000.