Torrent Pharmaceutical leads in the race to acquire its rival Cipla

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
A source close to Torrent said the group is in talks with several investors, including private equity firms, to join its bid to acquire Cipla – which is far bigger than Torrent in terms of revenues

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 7:02 PM IST
Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical major, Torrent Pharmaceutical, has emerged as a frontrunner to acquire its rival Cipla with its non-binding offer 30 per cent higher than American private equity major, Blackstone's offer.

As per a source close to the negotiations, while Blackstone had made its offer at approximately Rs 900 a share, Torrent has made an all-cash offer at around Rs 1,200 a share, which is near the current market price. Cipla shares closed at Rs 1,239 a share on Monday.

Spokespersons for Torrent Pharmaceutical and Blackstone declined to comment. Cipla promoter Hamied did not respond to emails. The Hamied family is expected to take a call on the Torrent offer within two or three weeks, said the source.

Another source said Blackstone has not revised its offer so far and considers the present market price on the higher side. "For private equities, any deal is to buy the company at the right value with the right exit strategy. In the case of Torrent, they want to build the business and have no plans to sell in the foreseeable future," said the source. "Torrent is also looking at the opportunity cost if a similar (Cipla) sized business is to be set up," the source added.

The acquisition would trigger an open offer, which would imply a deal size of $6.75-7 billion and could potentially be the largest pharma deal so far, said the source. Cipla's market valuation was Rs 1 trillion as on Monday.

A source close to Torrent said the group is in talks with several investors, including private equity firms, to join its bid to acquire Cipla – which is far bigger than Torrent in terms of revenues. "The promoters know each other well and Cipla is keen to see the company growing in future under able leadership," said the source.

Torrent's market capitalisation is currently around Rs 62,880 crore, and its cash on books is around Rs 827 crore as of March this year. "We imagine that this (deal) is possible through a 20-25 per cent promoter stake dilution in Torrent (promoters currently own 71 per cent) and a consortium of private equity participation and raising debt from foreign banks. Both Cipla and Torrent are cash-generating businesses, and large debt should not raise many eyebrows," Bernstein analysts said in a note to its clients on August 30.

The report said Torrent has a fairly complementary portfolio with leadership in a few portfolios like gastrointestinal, where Cipla's presence is relatively weaker. "We believe the portfolio overlap is manageable. The combined entity will catapult it to the top of the leaderboard in India," it said.

Analysts said it makes strategic sense for Torrent to buy Cipla, and it would be a rather straightforward deal to unlock value, though funding the transaction would require some heavy lifting. On the other hand, for Blackstone, funding would be the easier part. "Unlocking value would potentially involve spinning off businesses and listing them separately, where managing overlaps in the backend like research and development, manufacturing, supply chain would be complex," the report said.

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 7:02 PM IST

