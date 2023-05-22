Home / Companies / News / Torrent Power board to consider plan to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr via NCDs

Torrent Power board to consider plan to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr via NCDs

The board will also consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Torrent Power board will consider a proposal to raise up to Rs 3,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

A meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 29, 2023, to consider and approve the raising of funds by issuance of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 3,000 crore through private placement basis, a BSE filing showed.

The board will also consider and approve audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2023, and recommendation of final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the company for FY 2022-23.

Topics :Torrent PowerfundingPower Sector

First Published: May 22 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

