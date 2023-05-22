Ola Electric secures $300-million funding at $6-billion valuation



The company had raised $200 million at a valuation of $5 billion in January 2022. Electric scooter maker Ola Electric has secured $300 million (about Rs 2,500 crore) in its latest funding round, which will push up its valuation to $6 billion, merchant banking sources told Business Standard on Monday.



SoftBank Group, which was one of the first major investors in the company, is not participating in this round. An Ola spokesperson, however, declined to comment on the fundraise. The latest round is led by a leading sovereign fund company and has received an overwhelming response from other investors, the sources said, adding that the paper work for the deal will be finalised in a few weeks.







The money from the latest deal will be used by the company to immediately ramp up its capacity of electric two-wheelers from 0.5 million to 2 million per annum. In the previous deal, Ola Electric had raised $200 million from investors like Tekne Private Ventures, Alpine Opportunities Fund, and Edelweiss. The company has so far raised nearly $900 million in multiple funding rounds.

The funds will also help the firm to set up an advanced cell chemistry battery plant, for which it is already eligible for incentives under the production-linked incentive scheme. An electric passenger car facility is also in the works and may come to fruition some time next year.



Ola has a current revenue run rate of $1.2 billion and is already Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) positive on its electric two-wheeler business -- a feat achieved in 18 months of its launch. It has also emerged as the largest electric scooter player in the country. In April this year, it logged its highest registrations (sales are higher) since its launch at 21,560 electric scooters, grabbing 34 per cent of the market, according to the VAHAN data. On the other hand, sales of its rivals like Ather, Ampere, Okinawa, Hero Electric, and TVS fell in the same period. The company has laid out a plan to eventually build a 10-million per annum two-wheeler plant and also increase its cell-making battery capacity from 20 gigawatt-hours (GWH), for which it is eligible for PLI, to 100 GWH to meet its captive requirement.