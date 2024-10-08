Torrent Power wins order to supply 2,000 MW pumped storage in Maharashtra

Torrent Power on Tuesday said it has secured a contract from the Maharashtra government to supply 2,000 megawatt energy storage capacity from its upcoming plant in the state. In a statement, Torrent Power said it has received the order for an additional 500 MW capacity supply in addition to 1,500 MW awarded last month, taking the total supply order to 2,000 MW capacity. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "...received letter of award from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for loterm supply of 2,000 Megawatt (MW) Energy Storage Capacity from InSTS connected pumped hydro storage plant," the company said.

MSEDCL will procure energy storage capacity from Torrent Power's InSTS (intra state transmission) connected pumped hydro storage for a period of 40 years.

The company plans to supply the storage capacity from its upcoming storage plant in Maharashtra.

Torrent Power said it has also identified Pumped Storage Project (PSP) sites in several other states. The company has earlier announced its intentions to install about 5 to 8 GW of PSP capacity entailing an investment of Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 crore.

Torrent Power, one of the largest integrated power utilities in the country, has presence across power generation, transmission and distribution.