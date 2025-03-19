Tourism New Zealand signs JV agreements with nine Indian travel companies

Tourism New Zealand is ramping up its initiatives to boost arrivals from Indian travellers by signing joint venture (JV) agreements with nine Indian travel partners as one of these initiatives on Wednesday.

These travel companies include EaseMyTrip, Flamingo Transworld, Kesari Tours, Kulin Kumar Holidays, MakeMyTrip, Pickyourtrail, SOTC Travel, Thomas Cook India, and Veena World, according to the tourism board's release.

Additionally, Air New Zealand and Air India on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the objective of boosting air connectivity between India and New Zealand, the airline companies said in their joint release.

“The MoU will also see Air New Zealand and Air India explore the introduction of a direct service between India and New Zealand by the end of 2028, subject to new aircraft deliveries and approvals from relevant government regulators,” it said in a statement.

The MoU also includes the establishment of a new codeshare partnership on 16 routes between India, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

“India represents a key growth market for Air New Zealand,” said Greg Foran, Air New Zealand chief executive officer (CEO). “Today’s event underscores the significance of the India market to New Zealand, not only for tourism but also for strengthening business and education ties. We are committed to working collaboratively to grow the travel market over the coming years, ensuring a strong foundation for a successful direct service by 2028.”

Also Read

Campbell Wilson, managing director and CEO, Air India, was quoted saying, “As part of Air India’s ongoing transformation, we have been expanding our global network using our own aircraft as well as through new or expanded codeshare agreements with other airlines, chiefly our Star Alliance partners.”

With India emerging as a growing tourism and business hub, this partnership reflects the airline's commitment to delivering enhanced travel experiences while supporting trade, tourism, and economic growth, the release stated.

India is also one of New Zealand’s fastest-growing markets, with holiday visitor numbers experiencing double-digit growth, and with huge potential to keep growing, said René de Monchy, chief executive of Tourism New Zealand, in a statement.

“We are focused on enhancing these commercial partnerships, and through improved connectivity and strategically targeted high-impact marketing campaigns, we are keen to convert this interest into bookings and visitation,” Monchy added.

Tourism New Zealand is also doubling down on its commitment to boost Indian arrivals through a combination of strategic alliances and seasonal travel initiatives.

In another initiative, Tourism New Zealand, Auckland Airport, and Air New Zealand signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) committing investment to a joint seasonal marketing campaign to build demand and drive off-peak visitation to New Zealand.

“This joint investment underscores the shared ambition to strengthen New Zealand’s position as a preferred destination for Indian visitors, specifically during the autumn, winter, and spring seasons,” the tourism board added.

In 2023, more than 72 per cent of Indian holiday visitors came to New Zealand during off-peak months, as per the tourism board's research.