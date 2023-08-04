Home / Companies / News / Trai seeks views on spectrum allocation for aircraft-to-ground data comm

Trai seeks views on spectrum allocation for aircraft-to-ground data comm

Telecom regulator Trai on Friday issued a supplementary consultation paper to seek stakeholders' views on provision of licence and spectrum allocation methods

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has floated a consultation paper on "Data Communication Services between Aircraft and Ground Stations for services provided by organisations other than Airport Authority of India".

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 11:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Telecom regulator Trai on Friday issued a supplementary consultation paper to seek stakeholders' views on provision of licence and spectrum allocation methods for data communication between aircraft and ground stations.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has floated a consultation paper on "Data Communication Services between Aircraft and Ground Stations for services provided by organisations other than Airport Authority of India".

However, after detailed consultation, it could not get inputs on certain aspects, such as those related to service licence for provision of data communication services between aircraft and ground stations, methodology for spectrum assignment and spectrum charging mechanism, Trai said in the paper.

"Accordingly, the authority has decided to issue this supplementary consultation paper to seek inputs from stakeholders on such aspects.

"In this regard, a supplementary consultation paper on 'Data Communication Services Between Aircraft and Ground Stations Provided by Organisations Other Than Airports Authority of India' seeking additional inputs from stakeholders has been placed on Trai's website," the regulator said.

Two organisations -- Societe Internationale de Telecommunications Aeronautique (SITA) and Bird Consultancy Services (BCS) -- facilitate data communication between aircraft and ground staff using the spectrum assigned to them.

When these entities approached the Department of Telecom (DoT) for permission to add more locations for them to provide their service, the department realised that the operations were not captive (internal use) in nature, and there could be a commercial angle, according to the paper.

The two organisations have not received any authorisation from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation for providing data link services.

In a communication to Trai, DoT last year recommended the setting up of a framework for a suitable regulatory regime for data communication services between aircraft and ground stations provided by organisations other than the Airports Authority of India.

Trai has also sought views on the eligibility criteria of entities providing, such data communication services, spectrum allocation methodology and rollout obligations.

Trai has fixed August 17 as the last date for submission of comments and August 24 for counter-comments on the paper.

Also Read

Trai invites views on process to allocate spectrum for satellite services

DoT likely to approach Trai for auction of new spectrum bands this week

TRAI gives companies 2 weeks to verify templates for sending commercial SMS

Independent body, risk-based framework: TRAI suggests regulations for AI

Administrative spectrum allocation in sync with SC's order: SpaceX to Trai

India in pole-vaulting distance to oust China as world's factory: Mahindra

Century Ply net profit down by 12% to Rs 84 cr in April-June quarter

SBI reports merely 3% employee attrition, much lower than Private peers

Morgan Stanley reaches 70% of $1 trn of low carbon ESG funding goal

Byju's misses August 3 deadline to rework $1.2 billion loan terms

Topics :TRAI dataspectrum

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story