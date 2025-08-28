TransBnk raises $25 million to expand banking infrastructure platform

Banking infrastructure platform TransBnk has raised $25 million in Series B funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners, with participation from Arkam Ventures and Fundamentum Partnership. Existing investors 8i Ventures, Accion Venture Labs and GMO Venture Partners also participated. The funds will primarily be used for geographical expansion and strengthening technology and product talent.

“We are now expanding this across BFSI, mid-corporate and SMEs. TransBnk is strategically placed to expand beyond India, with encouraging traction in Southeast Asia and Middle East markets,” said Vaibhav Tambe, chief executive officer and co-founder, TransBnk. “At the same time, we are focused on consolidating our strength in the domestic market as an emerging leader in banking infrastructure.”

Founded in 2022 by Vaibhav Tambe, Lavin Kotian, Pulak Jain and Sachin Gupta, TransBnk is building a common operating system for fintechs and other institutions to access the banking ecosystem. Its single-window offering allows clients to leverage application programming interface (API) infrastructure from various banks for seamless onboarding, transactions and reconciliations. Over the past decade, there has been significant tech-first innovation in retail banking that has made consumer journeys nimble and seamless. Corporate and business banking, however, has long lagged behind. There is a gap in how corporations and lenders manage digital banking operations, particularly in navigating a fragmented ecosystem of accounts, interfaces and manual processes. While retail users enjoy seamless mobile-first banking journeys, corporate customers often rely on spreadsheets, calls with relationship managers and multiple portals for basic tasks. TransBnk aims to bridge this gap by embedding itself directly into the core infrastructure of banks. It enables companies to view, transact and reconcile across multiple banking relationships in one unified, programmable interface.

“We are confident that TransBnk will bring the same transformative spirit and user delight to the corporate and transaction banking ecosystem,” said Vishal Gupta, partner, Bessemer Venture Partners. TransBnk aims to capitalise on a larger industry trend, as banks move away from monolithic, capital expenditure-heavy software stacks. Legacy providers are costly and can take years to implement, often delivering clunky and fragmented solutions. TransBnk offers an operating expenditure-led, modular alternative, starting with payment and lending rails and potentially evolving into a full customer engagement layer or even a next-generation core for corporate banking. Vikram Chachra, founding partner, 8i Ventures, said TransBnk has emerged as India’s fastest-growing fintech infrastructure platform, putting banks back at the centre of the fintech landscape and enabling them to serve a new generation of digital-first businesses.