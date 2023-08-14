Home / Companies / News / Foxconn's business in India hits $10 billion, to bet $2 billion more

Foxconn's business in India hits $10 billion, to bet $2 billion more

The figure constitutes about 5 per cent of the global revenues of a company that is the world's largest EMS player

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
Premium
Foxconn

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Hon Hai Precision, commonly known as Foxconn, has revealed that its Indian business has already hit roughly $10 billion annually through its 30 factories. This information was shared in an analysts call following the announcement of the company’s  second quarterly financial results in Taipei on Monday.
 
The figure constitutes about 5 per cent of the global revenues of a company that is the world’s largest EMS player.  
 
Hon Hai CEO and chairman, Young Liu, said the company will be investing over $2 billion in India. “I was in India for the Semicon India summit last month and there was excitement on what India can achieve. Hon Hai’s global revenues were over $200 billion last year and, based on the potential of the Indian market, if we can implement our plans there, investing several billion dollars in India is just the beginning. Our capex in India will grow from last year and our outlook has not changed,” he said.
 
Lui said its nine campuses were the equivalent of 500 football fields. It has built 20 dormitories that can shelter tens of thousands of workers. “The Indian story has come up in the last two analysts calls which shows the potential energy of the market,” said Lui. 
 
Foxconn’s revenues in India come from various areas, with one big area being the fact that it is Apple’s largest contract
manufacturer here. According to estimates by S&P Global, Foxconn exported $2.06 billion worth of phones (mainly iPhones) from India in FY23.
 
Foxconn company Bharat FIH also makes mobile devices for non-Apple players in India. Foxconn will also soon make iPods for Apple in India for which it will build extra capacity. Bharat FIH is already the largest EMS player in the country with a 12.5 per cent share of the market, ahead of its closest competitor, Dixon Technologies. According to estimates, the Indian EMS market will grow from $20 billion in CY21 to $80 billion by CY26.
 
That apart, Foxconn also makes electronic components for auto makers such as Ola and Ather Energy.  It also does contract manufacturing for telecom products, IT hardware, mechanics, televisions, and hearables.
 
Foxconn has announced massive investments in states such as Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu and talks are also on for semiconductors in Gujarat.

Also Read

Foxconn lines up Rs 4,110 cr for new Hyderabad plant, 25,000 jobs likely

Vedanta-Foxconn JV set to get govt approval for its chip-making plant

Apple partner Foxconn buys land in Bengaluru to expand production in India

Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May

Foxconn inks Rs 1.6K crore deal with TN for mobile component plant

Sebi bars Punit Goenka from holding key post in Zee-Sony merged entity

Vodafone Idea gets Rs 2,000 cr fund support assurance from promoter group

HDFC Bank merger helped boost credit offtake to 19.7%: Care Ratings

Supreme Court defers execution proceedings by Reliance Infra against DMRC

Intuit executive Alex Chriss to become president and CEO of PayPal

Topics :FoxconnHon Hai PrecisionCompanies

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland to acquire OHM India as part of EV plan, to invest Rs 300 cr

ITC Q1FY24 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 5,180 cr, revenue down 6%

India News

Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status

IRCTC, Delhi Metro Rail sign MoU for QR code-based DMRC tickets

Technology News

Motorola launches Moto e13 budget smartphone at Rs 8,999: Know price, specs

Reliance Jio likely to announce two 5G smartphones at RIL AGM: Details here

Economy News

CPI-based inflation surges to 7.44% in July on 11.51% retail food inflation

President Murmu to launch new frigate 'INS Vindhyagiri' on Thursday

Next Story