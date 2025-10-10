Home / Companies / News / Tide to invest ₹6,000 crore in India, create 800 new jobs over five years

Tide to invest ₹6,000 crore in India, create 800 new jobs over five years

UK fintech Tide will invest 500 million euros (₹6,000 crore) in India over five years from 2026, creating 800 jobs as it deepens its commitment to the country's fast-growing SME sector

investment
With this new investment, Tide expands its original commitment of 100 million euros made in June 2021 — a target it achieved ahead of schedule | Image: Freepik
Shivani Shinde Mumbai
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 2:13 PM IST
Tide, the UK’s leading business management platform, on Thursday announced a 500 million euros (Rs 6,000 crore) investment in India over the next five years starting 2026, deepening its long-term commitment to the country.
 
With this new investment, Tide expands its original commitment of 100 million euros made in June 2021 — a target it achieved ahead of schedule — reaffirming confidence in India’s small and medium enterprise (SME) economy, the company said in a release.
 
Tide also announced plans to create over 800 jobs in India within the next 12 months, taking its total headcount in the country to around 2,300. The new roles will span product development, software engineering, marketing, member support, and operations. Tide already employs more than 1,500 people across its offices in Delhi, Hyderabad, and Gurugram.
 
Strengthening India’s fintech hub role
 
The announcement follows Tide’s recent $120 million strategic investment round led by TPG, a global alternative asset management firm. The funding lifted Tide’s valuation to $1.5 billion and marked a major milestone in its growth journey.
 
Following the TPG investment, Tide is doubling down on India as one of its core growth engines, positioning the country as a key hub powering both domestic and international operations.
 
Oliver Prill, Chief Executive Officer, Tide, said, “India is the largest and one of the most exciting SME markets in the world and a key pillar of Tide’s global growth strategy. We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to India with this new investment. The strength of India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, coupled with its world-class talent base, presents immense opportunities for Tide to empower small businesses and deepen UK–India collaboration in fintech.”
 
India becomes Tide’s fastest-growing market
 
Since its launch in late 2022, India has become Tide’s fastest-growing market, serving over 800,000 SMEs in just two and a half years. Indian SMEs now account for the majority of Tide’s 1.6 million global member base, making the country both a growth engine and an innovation hub for the company.
 
Tide said India offers a “substantial growth opportunity”, with 66 million registered micro, small and medium enterprises — and nearly 140 million estimated informally operating — awaiting formalisation.
 
Gurjodhpal Singh, Chief Executive Officer, Tide India, said, “Indian SMEs are at an inflection point: growing, formalising and adopting digital tools at pace. This new investment will deepen our product innovation in India and accelerate localisation of solutions to meet the unique needs of small businesses in the country. The exceptional talent base in India will be pivotal in strengthening innovation and delivering Tide’s global expansion strategy.”
 

Topics :Fintech sectorFintechinvestment in IndiaUK firmsSME companiesMSME sector

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

