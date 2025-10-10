Home / Companies / News / TCS to create 5,000 jobs in UK, launches AI Experience Zone in London

TCS to create 5,000 jobs in UK, launches AI Experience Zone in London

TCS has been a leading technology partner to UK enterprises for over 50 years, driving digital transformation and supporting talent development

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the launch of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Experience Zone and Design Studio in London. The company also said it would create 5,000 new jobs across the United Kingdom (UK) over the next three years.
 
TCS has been a leading technology partner to UK enterprises for over 50 years, driving digital transformation and supporting talent development. It has also been a significant employer in the country, supporting around 42,000 jobs directly and indirectly.
 
The AI Experience Zone and London Design Studio is the company’s second-largest design hub, following the opening of a similar facility in New York in September. These design hubs mirror TCS’s flagship PacePort centres, which play a strategic role in fostering innovation and client collaboration across the UK. The new initiative reflects the company’s long-term commitment to the region, TCS said.
 
Jason Stockwood, Minister for Investment, United Kingdom, said, “I was delighted to visit the Tata Consultancy Services campus in Mumbai to see their technological innovation first-hand. For nearly 150 years, Tata Group has reflected leadership in entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Now, as we celebrate a landmark Prime Ministerial visit to India, we have reaffirmed the pledge between our two economies to maximise the trade deal we signed in July. As a valued investor for the UK, Tata Group and its companies like TCS are central to this mission, which will create jobs, put money in people’s pockets, and deliver economic growth across both countries.”
 
The business delegation accompanying UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited the TCS Banyan Park campus in Mumbai on Thursday. At the event, Minister Stockwood, along with the TCS leadership team, launched a report by Oxford Economics detailing TCS’s contribution to the UK economy.
 
According to the Oxford Economics report, TCS contributed £3.3 billion to the UK economy in FY2024. The company supported a total tax contribution of over £780 million to the UK Exchequer, equivalent to the salaries of more than 20,400 teachers.
 
TCS said its ongoing investment strategy in the UK focuses on expanding delivery capabilities, fostering innovation through research and development, and strengthening its talent ecosystem.
 
The company is also investing in people and skills while partnering with academic institutions and government initiatives to promote STEM education and digital literacy, helping to develop a future-ready workforce.
 
Through its ‘Partnering for Skills’ initiative, TCS aims to reskill over 12,000 people for STEM jobs, aligning with the government’s agenda to equip the workforce for future job demands.
 

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Tata Consultancy ServicesTCSAI technologyartifical intelligence

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:36 PM IST

