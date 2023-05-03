

The project has a revenue potential of approximately Rs 175 crore. It will be built on a plot of approximately 2.7 acres in Thaiyur and consist of 250 homes of one- and two-bedroom configurations, with the option to combine the two types. Emerald Haven Realty (TVS Emerald), a real estate developer, and Columbia Pacific Group have announced a 50:50 joint venture to develop and run a senior living residential project in Chennai.



"We are excited to partner with Columbia Pacific Group to create a world-class senior living community in Chennai. Chennai and Bangalore are key markets for us to grow this vertical as there is a sizable senior population here with specific needs," said Sriram Iyer, TVS Emerald’s president and chief executive officer (CEO). The project, which will follow international standards, is planned to start in 2024 and may take four to five years for delivery.



“This is our third JV announcement in recent years and the project in Chennai will be our 13th senior living community in the country and our third community in Chennai. The project came about due to a shared vision to expand in Tamil Nadu," said Mohit Nirula, Chief Executive Officer, Columbia Pacific Communities said. "Our goal with this project is to meet the rising demand in this space and provide residents of senior living communities with a range of amenities... This strategic partnership marks TVS Emerald's foray into senior living, with ambitions to grow this vertical significantly in the future,” he said.